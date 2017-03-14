wrencat1873 wrote: From what I remember about Batleys ground, it would take more to get Mount Pleasant up to SL standard than it would Dewsbury.



For a "left field" ground, when is Sheffield's new stadium due to be ready and what kind of capacity will it be.

They may owe us a favour ? (it's a long walk from the Connie club though).

It's improved a lot and is a tidy little ground these days but it would still take some investment to get it up to standard, as would Dewsbury. I'd say it would probably cost about similar amounts so we may as well head down Owl lane given the relationship we have with them already with the dual reg deal and the academy moving there next month.