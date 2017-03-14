|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
With hindsight, the decision to bring Rodney Walker into the group looks to have been the biggest mistake of the whole exercise. With Box doing his damndest to scupper any progress from the outside he had the perfect 5th column working from within.
I understand that it was the Council that asked RW to Chair the Trust.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:24 am
Sandal Cat wrote:
Sounds like Box has done you like a kipper right from the off then.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:25 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
If this was an official meeting of any type then minutes should have been taken, in any event a record of the meeting must surely exist.
The Council never take any minutes of meetings between the Trust and themselves and quite often the meetings only involved the Chairman of the Trust.
Notes of the "Contract" meeting were unofficially taken by myself and circulated so there is a written record although not official Council minutes.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:27 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Many of the Trust Board were not on the Board at the off but you may be right.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:39 am
FWIW I've written to Andrea Jenkyns but, dont expect anything back (apart from the auto reply).
At the risk of going against the tide slightly, has Mr Carter said anything about where Trinity may / will be playing next season.
Every Trinity fan shares his frustrations and annoyance with WMDC but, having served notice to quit, as it stands, we have nowhere to play next season
and therefore do we assume that he has a "plan B" or, could this be Trinity's last season ?
I know this may sound antagonistic and maybe ungrateful but, it's a reasonable question to ask.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:54 am
Unless I have misunderstood, we are leaving, possibly relocating at Dewsbury, but there are other possibilities. One of them we now know is Featherstone as they have publically invited us to go to there.Seems clear enough to me, and certainly not the end of Trinity.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:56 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Hitting those crowd figures will possibly be ok if we stay at Wakefield but, we wont get close if/when we move, Dewsbury doesn't have that capacity.
With Featherstones very public statement that we can play there we now don't have to leave WMDC, so MC's public statements about leaving the area whilst we continue the fight have just been undermined a little. We can now play at a stadium that is a similar distance away from BV than Newmarket would be and a bit closer than Dewsbury. Convenient that they decided to go public then i thought, very generous of them. It wasn't Fev that MC was talking about in his league weekly interview when he said there was one other team he was talking to other than Dewsbury (that he righly wouldn't reveal) and it was outside the WMDC. So i wonder why they felt the need to go public and not discuss it privately? Gives another stick to beat us with if he does take us out of the area now doesn't it? We would have voluntarily left our ground but then turned down a chance to stay within the boundary. Anybody would think they've been asked to put that statement out there. Me paranoid and suspicious? Very!
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:05 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
FWIW I've written to Andrea Jenkyns but, dont expect anything back (apart from the auto reply).
At the risk of going against the tide slightly, has Mr Carter said anything about where Trinity may / will be playing next season.
Every Trinity fan shares his frustrations and annoyance with WMDC but, having served notice to quit, as it stands, we have nowhere to play next season
and therefore do we assume that he has a "plan B" or, could this be Trinity's last season ?
I know this may sound antagonistic and maybe ungrateful but, it's a reasonable question to ask.
Andrea is being very helpful so please can I request that we dont bombard her with e-mails.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:07 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
FWIW I've written to Andrea Jenkyns but, dont expect anything back (apart from the auto reply).
At the risk of going against the tide slightly, has Mr Carter said anything about where Trinity may / will be playing next season.
Every Trinity fan shares his frustrations and annoyance with WMDC but, having served notice to quit, as it stands, we have nowhere to play next season
and therefore do we assume that he has a "plan B" or, could this be Trinity's last season ?
I know this may sound antagonistic and maybe ungrateful but, it's a reasonable question to ask.
MC hopes to make an announcement on next years venue 'within four to six weeks'.
