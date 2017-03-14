wrencat1873 wrote: Hitting those crowd figures will possibly be ok if we stay at Wakefield but, we wont get close if/when we move, Dewsbury doesn't have that capacity.

With Featherstones very public statement that we can play there we now don't have to leave WMDC, so MC's public statements about leaving the area whilst we continue the fight have just been undermined a little. We can now play at a stadium that is a similar distance away from BV than Newmarket would be and a bit closer than Dewsbury. Convenient that they decided to go public then i thought, very generous of them. It wasn't Fev that MC was talking about in his league weekly interview when he said there was one other team he was talking to other than Dewsbury (that he righly wouldn't reveal) and it was outside the WMDC. So i wonder why they felt the need to go public and not discuss it privately? Gives another stick to beat us with if he does take us out of the area now doesn't it? We would have voluntarily left our ground but then turned down a chance to stay within the boundary. Anybody would think they've been asked to put that statement out there. Me paranoid and suspicious? Very!