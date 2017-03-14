Did anyone hear Michael Carters interview on Radio Yorkshire yesterday.



He was saying that they aren't asking the council for money to build a stadium, they just want whats been promised to them. In view of that, someone said earlier about finding £20m, forgive me if I have misinterpreted that, but to me that sounds like funding isnt an issue, and the funding is in place.



Given light of the situation, couldn't the RFL add weight to our case here, as the sports governing body.



He also mentioned minimum standards being brought in, which, is fine, but also seems ironic to have been brought in, the same season Toronto have come into the league. Further more, part of the minimum standards is having crowds of 6,500, maybe if the only games on a Thursday/Friday, were the televised ones. Our average crowd last year, that I read, was something like 4,993, but pprior to all the re scheduled fixtures, we were close to the 6,000 mark