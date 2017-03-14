|
Sandal Cat wrote:
If I remember rightly it was the Chairman of the Trust who told the Club not to put a bid in and I was sat in a meeting in the Town Hall when Yorkcourt informed us that they had in their possession a Contract to purchase Belle Vue.
Nothing in writing as fas as I am aware but statements made in front of witnesses.
If this was an official meeting of any type then minutes should have been taken, in any event a record of the meeting must surely exist.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:28 am
Did anyone hear Michael Carters interview on Radio Yorkshire yesterday.
He was saying that they aren't asking the council for money to build a stadium, they just want whats been promised to them. In view of that, someone said earlier about finding £20m, forgive me if I have misinterpreted that, but to me that sounds like funding isnt an issue, and the funding is in place.
Given light of the situation, couldn't the RFL add weight to our case here, as the sports governing body.
He also mentioned minimum standards being brought in, which, is fine, but also seems ironic to have been brought in, the same season Toronto have come into the league. Further more, part of the minimum standards is having crowds of 6,500, maybe if the only games on a Thursday/Friday, were the televised ones. Our average crowd last year, that I read, was something like 4,993, but pprior to all the re scheduled fixtures, we were close to the 6,000 mark
Walker, Speaking on the Tour de France (Yorkshire) in 2014 in the WE:
The other legacy is a personal one for Sir Rodney.
He recalled that as a child, one of his teachers told his mum there was “not a cat in hell’s chance” he would pass a GCE in one of his subjects.
“I thought to myself, I’ll show you, and this was the attitude I have when someone throws down a challenge to me.
“You have to remember that I was 70 years-old at the time they asked me, and I rather thought I’d become a forgotten man.
“It’s given me personally a real boost. As any active 70 year-old will tell you, you don’t want people to think you’re past your best.”
So Rodney, in 2014 he should (so we were told) have been in the fight for those community facilities, hardly a forgotten man but apparently that's how he felt. A community stadium for his home city obviously wasn't good enough for this man's ego.
How long do we have to wait until the truth is out to the public about these corrupt so and so's?
Jizzer wrote:
How long do we have to wait until the truth is out to the public about these corrupt so and so's?
It will never come out, they will all cover each others backs and wait for the club and trust to disappear off into the night
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Did anyone hear Michael Carters interview on Radio Yorkshire yesterday.
He was saying that they aren't asking the council for money to build a stadium, they just want whats been promised to them. In view of that, someone said earlier about finding £20m, forgive me if I have misinterpreted that, but to me that sounds like funding isnt an issue, and the funding is in place.
Given light of the situation, couldn't the RFL add weight to our case here, as the sports governing body.
He also mentioned minimum standards being brought in, which, is fine, but also seems ironic to have been brought in, the same season Toronto have come into the league. Further more, part of the minimum standards is having crowds of 6,500, maybe if the only games on a Thursday/Friday, were the televised ones. Our average crowd last year, that I read, was something like 4,993, but pprior to all the re scheduled fixtures, we were close to the 6,000 mark
Hitting those crowd figures will possibly be ok if we stay at Wakefield but, we wont get close if/when we move, Dewsbury doesn't have that capacity.
