|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12758
Location: Ossett
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
If I remember rightly it was the Chairman of the Trust who told the Club not to put a bid in and I was sat in a meeting in the Town Hall when Yorkcourt informed us that they had in their possession a Contract to purchase Belle Vue.
Nothing in writing as fas as I am aware but statements made in front of witnesses.
Jesus H Christ; it gets worse.
So would any of those witnesses make a statement to that effect - or would they be considered hostile, or at best, ambivalent?
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:56 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2940
|
Yorkcourt,what a joke
bent as a bottle of chips
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12758
Location: Ossett
|
TrinFanX wrote:
By that logic, don't 88M achieve the same thing by watching Trinity voluntarily walk away without having to do anything for them? Allowing them to do whatever they originally intended before they got caught up in the horrifying mess that we are in. By the sounds of it, the guy at 88M is a very shrewd business man, he doesn't need all this does he.
Sorry - missed this.
Maybe he doesn't have plans for the whole site? Or maybe he sees the commercial benefit of busloads of RL fans turning up every second weekend to spend lots of their hard earned at the various retail outlets he would be plonking there?
If he is shrewd, he would no doubt see the value of a captive market and a shitload of regular foot traffic; the WT players alone would justify a Costa franchise, let alone all the other stuff he's involved in.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:03 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2880
|
bren2k wrote:
Jesus H Christ; it gets worse.
So would any of those witnesses make a statement to that effect - or would they be considered hostile, or at best, ambivalent?
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.
The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1215
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.
The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.
Yeah probably to deny all knowledge.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5005
Location: Over there
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.
The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.
Thus allowing 88M a clear run at the lowest price and with no expectation by the new owner for any Yorkcourt input. In contrast to, "you buy it and we undertake to assist".
Although I used the word "undertake" with rolling eyes.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5005
Location: Over there
|
So if I can summarise the Yorkcourt actions thus:
1. Fooled the club and supporters into believing that they would fund a community stadium if they supported the Newmarket development, thus stopping the club and Trust examining other options.
2. Fooled the club into believing that they would buy Belle Vue to provide the community stadium, thus stopping the club and Trust from buying it themselves.
It absolutely beggars belief. How MC can stay sane is beyond me.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 06, 2013 6:57 pm
Posts: 63
|
Just sent my emails to Mary Creagh and Jon Trickett and editor of the WE, will it make any difference, no, but I feel better ,suggest you all do the same .
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:45 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 491
|
I honestly cannot believe how the club have been used and abused. MC says he doesn't know 'how some people can look at themselves in the mirror' I know exactly how he must feel!
Give me a good old honest burglar any day of the week because half of those in white collars are not fit to lace their boots morally. Really makes me sick how these b......s get away with lies and deceit for huge financial gain ! The sooner all this is out the better. I only know a fraction of what's gone on but I am fuming!
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:59 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5794
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
With hindsight, the decision to bring Rodney Walker into the group looks to have been the biggest mistake of the whole exercise. With Box doing his damndest to scupper any progress from the outside he had the perfect 5th column working from within.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, bellycouldtackle, BOJ04, Bullsmad, ColD, Dave K., dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Fozzysalforddevil, Hillbilly_Red, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Jizzer, Kenny236, PopTart, rlbet, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, TrinFanX, Trinity1315, wakeyrule, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wotsupcas, wrencat1873 and 231 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}