TrinFanX wrote: By that logic, don't 88M achieve the same thing by watching Trinity voluntarily walk away without having to do anything for them? Allowing them to do whatever they originally intended before they got caught up in the horrifying mess that we are in. By the sounds of it, the guy at 88M is a very shrewd business man, he doesn't need all this does he.

Sorry - missed this.Maybe he doesn't have plans for the whole site? Or maybe he sees the commercial benefit of busloads of RL fans turning up every second weekend to spend lots of their hard earned at the various retail outlets he would be plonking there?If he is shrewd, he would no doubt see the value of a captive market and a shitload of regular foot traffic; the WT players alone would justify a Costa franchise, let alone all the other stuff he's involved in.