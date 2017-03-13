WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:49 pm
bren2k






Sandal Cat wrote:
If I remember rightly it was the Chairman of the Trust who told the Club not to put a bid in and I was sat in a meeting in the Town Hall when Yorkcourt informed us that they had in their possession a Contract to purchase Belle Vue.

Nothing in writing as fas as I am aware but statements made in front of witnesses.


Jesus H Christ; it gets worse.

So would any of those witnesses make a statement to that effect - or would they be considered hostile, or at best, ambivalent?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:56 pm
Big lads mate




Yorkcourt,what a joke :SHOOT: bent as a bottle of chips :DEPRESSED:

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:02 pm
bren2k






TrinFanX wrote:
By that logic, don't 88M achieve the same thing by watching Trinity voluntarily walk away without having to do anything for them? Allowing them to do whatever they originally intended before they got caught up in the horrifying mess that we are in. By the sounds of it, the guy at 88M is a very shrewd business man, he doesn't need all this does he.


Sorry - missed this.

Maybe he doesn't have plans for the whole site? Or maybe he sees the commercial benefit of busloads of RL fans turning up every second weekend to spend lots of their hard earned at the various retail outlets he would be plonking there?

If he is shrewd, he would no doubt see the value of a captive market and a shitload of regular foot traffic; the WT players alone would justify a Costa franchise, let alone all the other stuff he's involved in.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:03 pm
Sandal Cat





bren2k wrote:
Jesus H Christ; it gets worse.

So would any of those witnesses make a statement to that effect - or would they be considered hostile, or at best, ambivalent?


Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.

The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.



Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:18 pm
Sacred Cow




Sandal Cat wrote:
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.

The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.

Yeah probably to deny all knowledge.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:24 pm
Slugger McBatt






Sandal Cat wrote:
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.

The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.


Thus allowing 88M a clear run at the lowest price and with no expectation by the new owner for any Yorkcourt input. In contrast to, "you buy it and we undertake to assist".

Although I used the word "undertake" with rolling eyes.


Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:14 pm
Slugger McBatt






So if I can summarise the Yorkcourt actions thus:
1. Fooled the club and supporters into believing that they would fund a community stadium if they supported the Newmarket development, thus stopping the club and Trust examining other options.
2. Fooled the club into believing that they would buy Belle Vue to provide the community stadium, thus stopping the club and Trust from buying it themselves.

It absolutely beggars belief. How MC can stay sane is beyond me.


Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:38 pm
roverman



Just sent my emails to Mary Creagh and Jon Trickett and editor of the WE, will it make any difference, no, but I feel better ,suggest you all do the same .

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:41 pm
thebeagle




Apologies if this already posted , but Featherstone have offered the opportunity to play there 2018 and beyond.
