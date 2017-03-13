Sandal Cat wrote:
If I remember rightly it was the Chairman of the Trust who told the Club not to put a bid in and I was sat in a meeting in the Town Hall when Yorkcourt informed us that they had in their possession a Contract to purchase Belle Vue.
Nothing in writing as fas as I am aware but statements made in front of witnesses.
Nothing in writing as fas as I am aware but statements made in front of witnesses.
Jesus H Christ; it gets worse.
So would any of those witnesses make a statement to that effect - or would they be considered hostile, or at best, ambivalent?