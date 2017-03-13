|
Sandal Cat wrote:
If I remember rightly it was the Chairman of the Trust who told the Club not to put a bid in and I was sat in a meeting in the Town Hall when Yorkcourt informed us that they had in their possession a Contract to purchase Belle Vue.
Nothing in writing as fas as I am aware but statements made in front of witnesses.
Jesus H Christ; it gets worse.
So would any of those witnesses make a statement to that effect - or would they be considered hostile, or at best, ambivalent?
Yorkcourt,what a joke
bent as a bottle of chips
TrinFanX wrote:
By that logic, don't 88M achieve the same thing by watching Trinity voluntarily walk away without having to do anything for them? Allowing them to do whatever they originally intended before they got caught up in the horrifying mess that we are in. By the sounds of it, the guy at 88M is a very shrewd business man, he doesn't need all this does he.
Sorry - missed this.
Maybe he doesn't have plans for the whole site? Or maybe he sees the commercial benefit of busloads of RL fans turning up every second weekend to spend lots of their hard earned at the various retail outlets he would be plonking there?
If he is shrewd, he would no doubt see the value of a captive market and a shitload of regular foot traffic; the WT players alone would justify a Costa franchise, let alone all the other stuff he's involved in.
bren2k wrote:
Jesus H Christ; it gets worse.
So would any of those witnesses make a statement to that effect - or would they be considered hostile, or at best, ambivalent?
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.
The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.
Sandal Cat wrote:
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.
The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.
Yeah probably to deny all knowledge.
Sandal Cat wrote:
Don't think the Chairman of the Trust would but the other Board Members would.
The "Contract" meeting was attended by a Councillor and Council Director so I'm sure they would make a statement.
Thus allowing 88M a clear run at the lowest price and with no expectation by the new owner for any Yorkcourt input. In contrast to, "you buy it and we undertake to assist".
Although I used the word "undertake" with rolling eyes.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
