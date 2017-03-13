WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:33 pm
Spookdownunder

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 91
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
That's the spirit.


To be fair, he has the kernel of a point!

I moved away from Wakefield in 95, and although we then moved to Australia in 08, my desire to return to, watch and support Trinity was and is, based in its community roots... the memories of my youth and early adulthood in and around the place of my birth. To disconnect the team from the environment is risky, at best;

My head says ....I would be really interested in seeing the balanced risk analysis of the club's current decision making.

My heart says... that I for one would prefer to have a lower league Trinity based in the city, than a remote super league franchise carrying the memory of my club's name.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:33 pm
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2878
asmadasa wrote:
It's a real shame a genuine Trinity supporter (individual/organisation) did not buy the Belle Vue Ground when there was the opportunity last year....

Not sure about the complexities of Community Crowd funding to modernise the ground into a Community Stadium with genuine community facilities if privately owned etc (but that maybe could have been overcome then not now of course) .....

http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/bigbathcitybid/

Featherstone or Dewsbury would be better than Cas for me..


The Club were going to put a bid in for Belle Vue but were dissuaded from so doing because the Trust were told that Yorkcourt were going to buy it and the Clubs interest would only force the price up.

Yorkcourt even informed us that they had a contract to purchase Belle Vue in their hand.

We all are aware of what actually happened.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:36 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1751
Egg Banjo wrote:
I have very little interest in where the team goes, i probably won't follow them. I live in walking distance of Belle Vue and refuse to drive to home games as well as away games. Good luck to the club, but without a longterm future in the city, then I won't be following them

Wouldn't you have to drive to Newmarket? I have to drive to belle Vue like most fans do

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:51 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 40
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Wouldn't you have to drive to Newmarket? I have to drive to belle Vue like most fans do


It's about half a mile extra to Newmarket than my current walk so I'd probably walk it. It's much further to Cas, Dewsbury, and Fev so I wouldn't be walking to them. I imagine if we do groundshare then almost every game will be scheduled for a Thurs/Fri night to allow the pitch a couple of days recovery as a minimum before the owners play their game.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:56 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 40
Spookdownunder wrote:
To be fair, he has the kernel of a point!

I moved away from Wakefield in 95, and although we then moved to Australia in 08, my desire to return to, watch and support Trinity was and is, based in its community roots... the memories of my youth and early adulthood in and around the place of my birth. To disconnect the team from the environment is risky, at best;

My head says ....I would be really interested in seeing the balanced risk analysis of the club's current decision making.

My heart says... that I for one would prefer to have a lower league Trinity based in the city, than a remote super league franchise carrying the memory of my club's name.


Exactly, I'd follow the team even if they were in Champ 1 so long as they were playing in the city. It's a Wakefield team and I'm from Wakefield. I wish the team every success wherever they end up, but if it's not Wakefield then I won't be there

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:59 pm
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 293
Location: Hartlepool
Egg Banjo wrote:
It's about half a mile extra to Newmarket than my current walk so I'd probably walk it. It's much further to Cas, Dewsbury, and Fev so I wouldn't be walking to them. I imagine if we do groundshare then almost every game will be scheduled for a Thurs/Fri night to allow the pitch a couple of days recovery as a minimum before the owners play their game.

Try 3 trains and a taxi :shock:

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:04 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 40
NEwildcat wrote:
Try 3 trains and a taxi :shock:


I respect anyone who can and does travel long distances to watch the club
