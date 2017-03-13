Spookdownunder wrote:

To be fair, he has the kernel of a point!



I moved away from Wakefield in 95, and although we then moved to Australia in 08, my desire to return to, watch and support Trinity was and is, based in its community roots... the memories of my youth and early adulthood in and around the place of my birth. To disconnect the team from the environment is risky, at best;



My head says ....I would be really interested in seeing the balanced risk analysis of the club's current decision making.



My heart says... that I for one would prefer to have a lower league Trinity based in the city, than a remote super league franchise carrying the memory of my club's name.