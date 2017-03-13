Redscat wrote: Has anyone actually approached Featherstone as a possibility? It's a grand little ground and would appear somewhat superior to Dewsbury's in my humble opinion.



Liked MC's wry comment in today's League Weekly thus: "Some certain people don't give a s*** about Wakefield Trinity" (or words very much to that effect. I wonder who he was referring to.

I think that also in the article MC states that apart from the Dewsbury option he is looking at another and that it is not in the WMDC area. Not very good news if that's the case.