I really think the club/trust are missing a trick in all of this. Too many people, mainly fans, are focusing only on the loss of a stadium which fails to acknowledge the wider reason so many people signed up in support of the NM development; the community facilities. That's the key, all the pitches etc that we're going to be built for the community. That's where you get the support, not a stadium, which if we're being honest can not and was not ever going to be a truly "community stadium". The same can be said of Castleford attempts to market their development as "community"; its nonsense (though I accept the Cas one is/was even less of a community facility. If there can be such a thing)!