bren2k wrote: Maybe that's not the aim?



Anyone sensible would have completely given up on Newmarket by now and instead, would be focusing all their energy on something much more realistic and achievable - such as, for example, the redevelopment of BV.



So - if there is a developer on board with plans for the commercial possibilities of BV, and an outgoing developer who has a large and troublesome planning condition stopping him making money on a much bigger industrial site - maybe the right thing to do is to try to leverage a contribution towards that redevelopment from the outgoing developer, so you can take a seat at the table with the new developer with a much stronger offer i.e cash money?



Just speculation - but that would be a win of sorts all round wouldn't it? YC get rid of the annoying fly in the ointment that is WT by paying them much less than the cost of a new stadium; WMDC don't have to waste any more time and money defending their actions, or lack of, around the community facilities; and 88M get a much more equitable arrangement around the BV site - i.e they don't have to pay for everything.



Sometimes the threat of legal action is sufficient motivation for all parties to find a way to move forwards.

Personally i always thought that was the best course of action as i've never liked the Newmarket location but i'm pretty sure we've tried heading down that path and ultimately found a dead end there as well. I get the feeling all the trust and hope has gone between not only the council and Yorkcourt but also now 88m.Quoting MC again in league weekly today he says ' We have given notice to quit and that has been aknowledged and accepted. Whatever happens to Belle Vue i've no idea. It's nothing really to do with us.' He also says when asked if there is any chance the decision could be reversed before the end of the season 'Not in my eyes', and is fed up of 'people making promises that are not kept'. if he could turn back the clock 6 months he would have gone to Dewsbury. He certainly comes accross as sick to the back teeth of it all and it is 'debatable' whether they'll ever be a route back into Wakefield. He is certainly cranking up the pressure and maybe it is a last hope that it spurs the powers that be into action but i also feel he has just thought enough is enough, to hell with you we are off. And i wouldn't be surprised if the first thing 88m do once we move out and taken what is ours is look to flatten the place. Sad times.