Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7609
vastman wrote:
At last!
How many pages - it's called upping the anti, it's risky but something dramatic was needed to kick the issue forward.
It's very scary, but if people want to help the club start writing to the Wakefield Express shaming the council. Contact below.
Editor
John Kenealy
Email:editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk
There is little doubt that MC is upping the ante.
However, serving notice on your home is, indeed, as far as one can go and IF he fails in forcing the hand of WMDC, Yorkcourt or new developer at BV, what then ?
Regarding the Wakefield Express, I'm not sure how favourably they view Trinity when compared to Box, who seems to have his ugly mug in the paper every week.
You get the impression that the Express either cant or dont want to take issue with this or, surely they would have been all over this before ?
As an open question and probably directed towards TRB or MC, is there anything that the fans can do to help (other than winning the Euro Millions and writing to the Express).
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:32 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 239
|
Well posted wildshot.I just cannot comprehend why people would rather see the club 'die' than share with Cas'. Better to give it a go there rather than just cease to exist.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:34 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25534
Location: Poodle Power!
wrencat1873 wrote:
There is little doubt that MC is upping the ante.
However, serving notice on your home is, indeed, as far as one can go and IF he fails in forcing the hand of WMDC, Yorkcourt or new developer at BV, what then ?
Regarding the Wakefield Express, I'm not sure how favourably they view Trinity when compared to Box, who seems to have his ugly mug in the paper every week.
You get the impression that the Express either cant or dont want to take issue with this or, surely they would have been all over this before ?
As an open question and probably directed towards TRB or MC, is there anything that the fans can do to help (other than winning the Euro Millions and writing to the Express).
You may be right but as the other option seems to be a brick through Box front window it's the best I have.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:36 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1358
thebeagle wrote:
Well posted wildshot.I just cannot comprehend why people would rather see the club 'die' than share with Cas'. Better to give it a go there rather than just cease to exist.
its like 8 miles away from bell vue. its nearly as far to the proposed newmarket site. i'm a leeds fan and travel 25 miles from Knottingingley ever week and allways have done.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:38 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6724
thebeagle wrote:
Well posted wildshot.I just cannot comprehend why people would rather see the club 'die' than share with Cas'. Better to give it a go there rather than just cease to exist.
So is Castleford stadium garrenteed now?, they seem to have been pouring concrete for 3years now
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:43 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7609
rollin thunder wrote:
its like 8 miles away from bell vue. its nearly as far to the proposed newmarket site. i'm a leeds fan and travel 25 miles from Knottingingley ever week and allways have done.
Apart from the fact that you are a Leeds fan in Knottingley (shame on you for not supporting your local team), perhaps you should think about the party politics that have been going on with both developments over the years and what appears to be some kind of forced merger before spouting such nonsense.
A shared ground would need to be 50/50 in capital/ownership and would need to be equidistance between Wakefield and Castleford for it to have any chance of working.
Normanton would be the right place but that, just isnt going to happen.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:47 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1213
bren2k wrote:
Maybe that's not the aim?
Anyone sensible would have completely given up on Newmarket by now and instead, would be focusing all their energy on something much more realistic and achievable - such as, for example, the redevelopment of BV.
So - if there is a developer on board with plans for the commercial possibilities of BV, and an outgoing developer who has a large and troublesome planning condition stopping him making money on a much bigger industrial site - maybe the right thing to do is to try to leverage a contribution towards that redevelopment from the outgoing developer, so you can take a seat at the table with the new developer with a much stronger offer i.e cash money?
Just speculation - but that would be a win of sorts all round wouldn't it? YC get rid of the annoying fly in the ointment that is WT by paying them much less than the cost of a new stadium; WMDC don't have to waste any more time and money defending their actions, or lack of, around the community facilities; and 88M get a much more equitable arrangement around the BV site - i.e they don't have to pay for everything.
Sometimes the threat of legal action is sufficient motivation for all parties to find a way to move forwards.
Personally i always thought that was the best course of action as i've never liked the Newmarket location but i'm pretty sure we've tried heading down that path and ultimately found a dead end there as well. I get the feeling all the trust and hope has gone between not only the council and Yorkcourt but also now 88m.
Quoting MC again in league weekly today he says ' We have given notice to quit and that has been aknowledged and accepted. Whatever happens to Belle Vue i've no idea. It's nothing really to do with us.' He also says when asked if there is any chance the decision could be reversed before the end of the season 'Not in my eyes', and is fed up of 'people making promises that are not kept'. if he could turn back the clock 6 months he would have gone to Dewsbury. He certainly comes accross as sick to the back teeth of it all and it is 'debatable' whether they'll ever be a route back into Wakefield. He is certainly cranking up the pressure and maybe it is a last hope that it spurs the powers that be into action but i also feel he has just thought enough is enough, to hell with you we are off. And i wouldn't be surprised if the first thing 88m do once we move out and taken what is ours is look to flatten the place. Sad times.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:49 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1213
wildshot wrote:
To add some balance with a counter argument, I have no issue with us relocating to Cas if it means the survival of Trinity, plus the team being located somewhere I can access relatively easily to make as many home games as possible. (I don't have an anti-Cas emotion and from my perspective the future of Trinity overrides an "own stadium" sentiment.)
In his LW interview it states Mc has ruled out sharing with Cas.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:51 pm
Joined: Thu May 12, 2005 9:08 am
Posts: 205
Location: cas vegas
Has cas ever offered to let you move in new ground if it's ever built.there is a world of difference between helping out on a temporary basis and being a permanent fixture
