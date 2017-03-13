|
vastman wrote:
At last!
How many pages - it's called upping the anti, it's risky but something dramatic was needed to kick the issue forward.
It's very scary, but if people want to help the club start writing to the Wakefield Express shaming the council. Contact below.
Editor
John Kenealy
Email:editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk
There is little doubt that MC is upping the ante.
However, serving notice on your home is, indeed, as far as one can go and IF he fails in forcing the hand of WMDC, Yorkcourt or new developer at BV, what then ?
Regarding the Wakefield Express, I'm not sure how favourably they view Trinity when compared to Box, who seems to have his ugly mug in the paper every week.
You get the impression that the Express either cant or dont want to take issue with this or, surely they would have been all over this before ?
As an open question and probably directed towards TRB or MC, is there anything that the fans can do to help (other than winning the Euro Millions and writing to the Express).
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:32 pm
Well posted wildshot.I just cannot comprehend why people would rather see the club 'die' than share with Cas'. Better to give it a go there rather than just cease to exist.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:34 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
You may be right but as the other option seems to be a brick through Box front window it's the best I have.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:36 pm
thebeagle wrote:
its like 8 miles away from bell vue. its nearly as far to the proposed newmarket site. i'm a leeds fan and travel 25 miles from Knottingingley ever week and allways have done.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:38 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
thebeagle wrote:
So is Castleford stadium garrenteed now?, they seem to have been pouring concrete for 3years now
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:43 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
Apart from the fact that you are a Leeds fan in Knottingley (shame on you for not supporting your local team), perhaps you should think about the party politics that have been going on with both developments over the years and what appears to be some kind of forced merger before spouting such nonsense.
A shared ground would need to be 50/50 in capital/ownership and would need to be equidistance between Wakefield and Castleford for it to have any chance of working.
Normanton would be the right place but that, just isnt going to happen.
