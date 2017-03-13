vastman wrote: At last!



How many pages - it's called upping the anti, it's risky but something dramatic was needed to kick the issue forward.



It's very scary, but if people want to help the club start writing to the Wakefield Express shaming the council. Contact below.



Editor

John Kenealy

Email:editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk

There is little doubt that MC is upping the ante.However, serving notice on your home is, indeed, as far as one can go and IF he fails in forcing the hand of WMDC, Yorkcourt or new developer at BV, what then ?Regarding the Wakefield Express, I'm not sure how favourably they view Trinity when compared to Box, who seems to have his ugly mug in the paper every week.You get the impression that the Express either cant or dont want to take issue with this or, surely they would have been all over this before ?As an open question and probably directed towards TRB or MC, is there anything that the fans can do to help (other than winning the Euro Millions and writing to the Express).