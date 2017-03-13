|
Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 51
|
Though clearly something has to be done, I'm not sure what people think the end game to legal action would be?
A possible and indeed probable outcome may be a ruling that WMDC miss-handled a portion of the planning process. In that the Newcold site should have counted towards the trigger point for the stadium. So with that ruling in hand, what then?
A massively cash strapped council would be landed with a legal bill. This bill would be payed by the public who, unfortunately for us, for the most part couldn't care less about Trinity. We find it hard to drum up any sympathy or support as it is.
Even if the Newcold development was retrospectively added, which I don't think it would be, then what? We are still not at the trigger point. YC would either build up to just below the trigger point and then stop or sell the land option and dump the liability to another party for a discount on the land.
I read somewhere that we have been told we should take legal action. Presumably that advice came from a lawyer. Asking a lawyer if you should take legal action is a bit like asking a greengrocer if you should eat more fruit and veg.
As Castleford have found out, when you don't hold any cards and you are relying on the generosity of strangers, you are completely at their mercy. It's not a nice place to be but we have to face facts. Without a benefactor, our only option seems to be a ground share. For the short term I don't really care where that is within reason. Going forward though it depends massively where it is. We don't have great support as it is. If people no longer feel it's their team because it's too far away, presumably that will dwindle even further.
I was reading in League Express this morning and in a few other places, people disgusted that the RFL deem our ground to be below the required standard. We can't really complain when our own CEO says publicly that he is no longer willing to stand the HSE liability as the ground is too dangerous. At some point you have to accept that a few tins of paint and some weed killer won't cut the mustard anymore.
We need a plan B. Or more realistically, plan S or T. If that sole plan is legal action then we will be in this exact same position in twelve months time. Moaning how everyone around us did nothing but also, doing nothing productive ourselves.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12752
Location: Ossett
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
As for the second point we don't need the finer details of a legal case but it us hardly putting all our cards in the table to say what offences we are actually accusing them of.
In my experience, when it comes to planning disputes, it's not necessarily about 'offences' in the traditional, legal sense; we're talking here about the fine details of planning law, and potentially, misconduct in public office type stuff. Hardly the stuff of exciting legal dramas, but serious enough to get the attention of respondents - because defending such action costs time, money and reputation.
I'm only speculating here - I have no inside knowledge of this case - but I have been involved in planning disputes on a number of occasions; I watched a specialist planning lawyer tear the representatives of a provincial Council to pieces recently, such that they withdrew part way through and accepted that they had an urgent need to redraft all of their planning guidance and documentation as an urgent matter.
Who knows - I could be totally wrong and this could be MC having a tantrum; but I doubt it very much.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 488
|
[quote="Bull Mania"
I can't see Trinity moving to Newcastle, Bristol, Coventry etc. Surely you would ground share with Cas before then? I know it was massively unpopular to share with Cas, but surely it would be better than seeing your club go to Newcastle.
Hope you get it sorted anyways.[/quote]
I would move to Timbuktu before ground share with Cas. NO!
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25528
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bren2k wrote:
Wow - it doesn't take much for the miserabilists to come out in force!
Does anyone remember Carter's brinkmanship with BV last year, to force the BoI's hand? I can't see this being anything other than a similar exercise - and I expect that there are things going on in the background that are attached to it, not least the potential threat of legal action and a whole lot of embarrassment, negative PR and heavy costs, for the other parties involved.
I wouldn't be planning your trips to Newcastle just yet.
At last!
How many pages - it's called upping the anti, it's risky but something dramatic was needed to kick the issue forward.
It's very scary, but if people want to help the club start writing to the Wakefield Express shaming the council. Contact below.
Editor
John Kenealy
Email:editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:43 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 238
|
I would reserve judgement re. share with Castleford until the 'terms ' of any such venture were known. Better have an open mind that just see Trinity 'written off'.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 51
|
vastman wrote:
It's very scary, but if people want to help the club start writing to the Wakefield Express shaming the council. Contact below.
Editor
John Kenealy
Email:editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk
Wholeheartedly agree with this bit.
Nothing may come of it but, it just might. At least it's doing something constructive.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:51 pm
|
sixtogo
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 14, 2010 11:09 am
Posts: 479
|
bren2k wrote:
In my experience, when it comes to planning disputes, it's not necessarily about 'offences' in the traditional, legal sense; we're talking here about the fine details of planning law, and potentially, misconduct in public office type stuff. Hardly the stuff of exciting legal dramas, but serious enough to get the attention of respondents - because defending such action costs time, money and reputation.
I'm only speculating here - I have no inside knowledge of this case - but I have been involved in planning disputes on a number of occasions; I watched a specialist planning lawyer tear the representatives of a provincial Council to pieces recently, such that they withdrew part way through and accepted that they had an urgent need to redraft all of their planning guidance and documentation as an urgent matter.
Who knows - I could be totally wrong and this could be MC having a tantrum; but I doubt it very much.
Such a shame it has come to this, I was really hoping the Belle Vue solution was the one. That said if the club wanted to relocate to Bedfordshire then they'd have one supporter here!
As I put on one of the other recent threads planning law is one of the most complicated laws out there and you are correct, sometimes councils get it wrong and decisions do get overturned. But those very same technicalities that can do that can also backfire and confirm a planning departments decision. I have seen on more than one occasion a lawyer claiming a cast iron case or a sure-fire win leave beaten with their tail between their legs as the endless technicalities backed the council up. It will be a potentially costly exercise, whatever the trust have been told it will cost, add at least 50% and keep it as a slush fund, chances are you'll need it as it drags on. The main winners here will be the legal teams, they will be the one that trouser the money.
Best case scenario that I can see is the Newcold build gets put back into the unilateral undertaking and counts towards the trigger point, although that won't solve a great deal in the long run. It will mean the development has been started so the permission deadline becomes irrelevent, but that also then removes any claim to just land banking by the developer moving forward which is something the government are wanting to crack down on. As for claims of deliberate misconduct then that is very hard to prove. what would be more likely is they would be deemed to have mis-interpreted the rules and regulations, which leads to a much lesser penalty and less damage to a reputation.
Without the full facts it's impossible to know how it would plan out but more challenges fail than are successful so if anybody has been told a win is a shoe-in, it's highly likely to be wrong, there is no such thing in this area. Just an awful lot of legal arguing over fine detail to come and then fingers crossed they did actuaally get it wrong. I would always say avoid going to court if at all possible, it is a big risk. But I have to agree with those that say it likely still won't lead to a stadium being built by Yorkcourt, if they ever had any intention of doing that it would be there by now. It might stop them making a bit of extra money money out of the site at a guess and it would certainly cause the odious toad that is Peter Box to get his knickers in a twist which would be nice as i can't stand the man but that is about it. I wish everybody involved good luck but please consider all options wisely as it really is a legal minefield.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, basher11, bigalf, bren2k, dboy, djcool, Dreadnaught, got there, gowerthegroap, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, MSNbot Media, Nothus, PHe, pocket 4's, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, rlfan, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, thebeagle, TrinFanX, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, vastman, wakeytrin, Wilde 3, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 420 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}