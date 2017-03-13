Though clearly something has to be done, I'm not sure what people think the end game to legal action would be?



A possible and indeed probable outcome may be a ruling that WMDC miss-handled a portion of the planning process. In that the Newcold site should have counted towards the trigger point for the stadium. So with that ruling in hand, what then?

A massively cash strapped council would be landed with a legal bill. This bill would be payed by the public who, unfortunately for us, for the most part couldn't care less about Trinity. We find it hard to drum up any sympathy or support as it is.



Even if the Newcold development was retrospectively added, which I don't think it would be, then what? We are still not at the trigger point. YC would either build up to just below the trigger point and then stop or sell the land option and dump the liability to another party for a discount on the land.



I read somewhere that we have been told we should take legal action. Presumably that advice came from a lawyer. Asking a lawyer if you should take legal action is a bit like asking a greengrocer if you should eat more fruit and veg.



As Castleford have found out, when you don't hold any cards and you are relying on the generosity of strangers, you are completely at their mercy. It's not a nice place to be but we have to face facts. Without a benefactor, our only option seems to be a ground share. For the short term I don't really care where that is within reason. Going forward though it depends massively where it is. We don't have great support as it is. If people no longer feel it's their team because it's too far away, presumably that will dwindle even further.



I was reading in League Express this morning and in a few other places, people disgusted that the RFL deem our ground to be below the required standard. We can't really complain when our own CEO says publicly that he is no longer willing to stand the HSE liability as the ground is too dangerous. At some point you have to accept that a few tins of paint and some weed killer won't cut the mustard anymore.



We need a plan B. Or more realistically, plan S or T. If that sole plan is legal action then we will be in this exact same position in twelve months time. Moaning how everyone around us did nothing but also, doing nothing productive ourselves.