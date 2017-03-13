WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:57 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1750
Sacred Cow wrote:
Reading MC's interview in league weekly this isn't just this years attempt to get a rate reduction, we are going. It's not a case of if but more where to, Dewsbury or 'another ground on West Yorkshire'.

We should have gone to Dewsbury last season and got straight on with legal proceedings

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:02 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12749
Location: Ossett
Sacred Cow wrote:
Reading MC's interview in league weekly this isn't just this years attempt to get a rate reduction, we are going. It's not a case of if but more where to, Dewsbury or 'another ground on West Yorkshire'.


I didn't say it was an attempt to get a rate reduction; but it is almost certainly a move in a bigger game.

MC may not be Richard Branson - but he hasn't suddenly become an idiot.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:15 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1211
I would very much like to know what the basis of these legal proceedings are. The Newcold development being built outside the UU i can see the point but it still wouldn't reach the trigger point for the stadium so there has been no breach there either way. The council may not have been supportive in persuading Yorkcourt to push for further business on the site but neither is that a crime in the eyes of the law, they can't force them to build on it. Is there evidence that the council have actively turned or disuaded potential applications for the site away? Neither is it against the law for Yorkcourt to sit on the land for as long as they want, or necessary for the land owner to push the situation. The developer and council being in the wrong morally may be abhorrent but that would get laughed out of court. So what is the crime? There must be something else otherwise taking legal action would be just a waste of time and a lot of money? It's time for those involved to spill the beans because they'll need eveyones full support to have a glimmer of hope.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:28 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1211
bren2k wrote:
I didn't say it was an attempt to get a rate reduction; but it is almost certainly a move in a bigger game.

MC may not be Richard Branson - but he hasn't suddenly become an idiot.

Oh i'm sure its a thinly veiled public threat to certain people in a final hope it stirs them into action, the problem is i doubt for one minute it will bother them. They will defend themselves in court with a raft of public money, go on a major public charm offensive whilst attacking the trust and it will only be costly to them if they lose which Box, Mackie & co. won't even consider a possibility, thats just what they are like. Like it or not they are also pretty shrewd operators, hence we are where we are. Even if we won would they ever build a stadium? I doubt it and Box is like a cockroach, he would survive a nuclear holocaust. My worry is this is all going to get very messy indeed and i fear the future for my club whatever happens.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:43 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12749
Location: Ossett
Sacred Cow wrote:
Oh i'm sure its a thinly veiled public threat to certain people in a final hope it stirs them into action, the problem is i doubt for one minute it will bother them. They will defend themselves in court with a raft of public money, go on a major public charm offensive whilst attacking the trust and it will only be costly to them if they lose which Box, Mackie & co. won't even consider a possibility, thats just what they are like. Like it or not they are also pretty shrewd operators, hence we are where we are. Even if we won would they ever build a stadium? I doubt it and Box is like a cockroach, he would survive a nuclear holocaust. My worry is this is all going to get very messy indeed and i fear the future for my club whatever happens.


Clearly you're cynical and you don't see a positive outcome either way; and believe me, I can see many of the same points you've raised. The whole thing has clearly been an example of men against boys up to now, with Rodney Walker appearing to be at best disinterested, and at worst, a cuckoo in the nest.

All that said - I really don't see MC as a pushover, or naïve; so this latest development is almost certainly a move, and he won't have made it unilaterally - there will be advice behind it, as part of a bigger strategy.

As for your second post - why would anyone divulge the nature of any legal case on a public forum, just to give you a glimmer of hope? That would only serve to prepare the opposition in advance and weaken our position - yes?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:55 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4332
Hope you guys get it sorted. MC seems like an honest guy and us Bulls fans would have killed for someone as honest and intergal as him instead of our corrupt owners.

If you moved to Dewsbury it is a tidy ground with potential for development. The pitch would need work as there wasn't a blade of grass a couple weeks back. Having 2 teams on it would make it unplayable most weeks. Especially in Winter. But as a viewing experience for rugby, it is very good IMO.

I can't see Trinity moving to Newcastle, Bristol, Coventry etc. Surely you would ground share with Cas before then? I know it was massively unpopular to share with Cas, but surely it would be better than seeing your club go to Newcastle. Steve Gill and MC are 2 honest guys and seem to get on, so i don't think you would be screwed over like Wigan do with the football team. Has opinion softened on this or is it still a red line?

Hope you get it sorted anyways.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:08 am
Smith's Brolly
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 4
After many years of a non-competitive Trinity side, it wouldn't be right to do nothing re the stadium whilst the team flourishes (or at very least, stops making up the numbers. Its only clear the status quo cant continue. Fingers crossed!
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:19 am
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6723
Does anyone know what the financial penalties will be now stadium standards have been brought back?
Its a bit like being kicked in the balls twice when you think of the cost of just keeping the place open
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:40 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1211
bren2k wrote:
Clearly you're cynical and you don't see a positive outcome either way; and believe me, I can see many of the same points you've raised. The whole thing has clearly been an example of men against boys up to now, with Rodney Walker appearing to be at best disinterested, and at worst, a cuckoo in the nest.

All that said - I really don't see MC as a pushover, or naïve; so this latest development is almost certainly a move, and he won't have made it unilaterally - there will be advice behind it, as part of a bigger strategy.

As for your second post - why would anyone divulge the nature of any legal case on a public forum, just to give you a glimmer of hope? That would only serve to prepare the opposition in advance and weaken our position - yes?

I wish it wasn't so but yes i am cynical as to a positive outcome and i can promise you i'm not alone there. I've spoken to many who think whoever happened to win in court the result would ultimately be the same- i.e. no new stadium. Whilst giving Mackie and Box a bloody nose, (both metaphorically and physically!) would be nice what i want is a club playing in the city and i don't see how that will happen without somebody new rocking up with £20 million along with probably a new site and saying here you go. Then we would need the council again, the one we have just right royally pee'd off.

As for the second point we don't need the finer details of a legal case but it us hardly putting all our cards in the table to say what offences we are actually accusing them of. They'll know that as soon as the papers are served anyway so once that happens, assuming we are going to go down that route, then its time to get it out into the open and try and build the support needed. And i guess that time is close hence yesterdays announcement, the clock is now ticking. MC says we will know which of the options we will be playing next year in 4-6 weeks. I'd guess when that deal is signed and the departure from the city confirmed then the action ramps up.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:44 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1211
j.c wrote:
Does anyone know what the financial penalties will be now stadium standards have been brought back?
Its a bit like being kicked in the balls twice when you think of the cost of just keeping the place open

Apparentlyit's potentially between 30k and 100k, although not all that is ground related.
