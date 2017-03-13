bren2k wrote: Clearly you're cynical and you don't see a positive outcome either way; and believe me, I can see many of the same points you've raised. The whole thing has clearly been an example of men against boys up to now, with Rodney Walker appearing to be at best disinterested, and at worst, a cuckoo in the nest.



All that said - I really don't see MC as a pushover, or naïve; so this latest development is almost certainly a move, and he won't have made it unilaterally - there will be advice behind it, as part of a bigger strategy.



As for your second post - why would anyone divulge the nature of any legal case on a public forum, just to give you a glimmer of hope? That would only serve to prepare the opposition in advance and weaken our position - yes?

I wish it wasn't so but yes i am cynical as to a positive outcome and i can promise you i'm not alone there. I've spoken to many who think whoever happened to win in court the result would ultimately be the same- i.e. no new stadium. Whilst giving Mackie and Box a bloody nose, (both metaphorically and physically!) would be nice what i want is a club playing in the city and i don't see how that will happen without somebody new rocking up with £20 million along with probably a new site and saying here you go. Then we would need the council again, the one we have just right royally pee'd off.As for the second point we don't need the finer details of a legal case but it us hardly putting all our cards in the table to say what offences we are actually accusing them of. They'll know that as soon as the papers are served anyway so once that happens, assuming we are going to go down that route, then its time to get it out into the open and try and build the support needed. And i guess that time is close hence yesterdays announcement, the clock is now ticking. MC says we will know which of the options we will be playing next year in 4-6 weeks. I'd guess when that deal is signed and the departure from the city confirmed then the action ramps up.