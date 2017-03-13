|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Reading MC's interview in league weekly this isn't just this years attempt to get a rate reduction, we are going. It's not a case of if but more where to, Dewsbury or 'another ground on West Yorkshire'.
We should have gone to Dewsbury last season and got straight on with legal proceedings
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:02 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
Reading MC's interview in league weekly this isn't just this years attempt to get a rate reduction, we are going. It's not a case of if but more where to, Dewsbury or 'another ground on West Yorkshire'.
I didn't say it was an attempt to get a rate reduction; but it is almost certainly a move in a bigger game.
MC may not be Richard Branson - but he hasn't suddenly become an idiot.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:15 am
I would very much like to know what the basis of these legal proceedings are. The Newcold development being built outside the UU i can see the point but it still wouldn't reach the trigger point for the stadium so there has been no breach there either way. The council may not have been supportive in persuading Yorkcourt to push for further business on the site but neither is that a crime in the eyes of the law, they can't force them to build on it. Is there evidence that the council have actively turned or disuaded potential applications for the site away? Neither is it against the law for Yorkcourt to sit on the land for as long as they want, or necessary for the land owner to push the situation. The developer and council being in the wrong morally may be abhorrent but that would get laughed out of court. So what is the crime? There must be something else otherwise taking legal action would be just a waste of time and a lot of money? It's time for those involved to spill the beans because they'll need eveyones full support to have a glimmer of hope.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:28 am
bren2k wrote:
I didn't say it was an attempt to get a rate reduction; but it is almost certainly a move in a bigger game.
MC may not be Richard Branson - but he hasn't suddenly become an idiot.
Oh i'm sure its a thinly veiled public threat to certain people in a final hope it stirs them into action, the problem is i doubt for one minute it will bother them. They will defend themselves in court with a raft of public money, go on a major public charm offensive whilst attacking the trust and it will only be costly to them if they lose which Box, Mackie & co. won't even consider a possibility, thats just what they are like. Like it or not they are also pretty shrewd operators, hence we are where we are. Even if we won would they ever build a stadium? I doubt it and Box is like a cockroach, he would survive a nuclear holocaust. My worry is this is all going to get very messy indeed and i fear the future for my club whatever happens.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:43 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
Oh i'm sure its a thinly veiled public threat to certain people in a final hope it stirs them into action, the problem is i doubt for one minute it will bother them. They will defend themselves in court with a raft of public money, go on a major public charm offensive whilst attacking the trust and it will only be costly to them if they lose which Box, Mackie & co. won't even consider a possibility, thats just what they are like. Like it or not they are also pretty shrewd operators, hence we are where we are. Even if we won would they ever build a stadium? I doubt it and Box is like a cockroach, he would survive a nuclear holocaust. My worry is this is all going to get very messy indeed and i fear the future for my club whatever happens.
Clearly you're cynical and you don't see a positive outcome either way; and believe me, I can see many of the same points you've raised. The whole thing has clearly been an example of men against boys up to now, with Rodney Walker appearing to be at best disinterested, and at worst, a cuckoo in the nest.
All that said - I really don't see MC as a pushover, or naïve; so this latest development is almost certainly a move, and he won't have made it unilaterally - there will be advice behind it, as part of a bigger strategy.
As for your second post - why would anyone divulge the nature of any legal case on a public forum, just to give you a glimmer of hope? That would only serve to prepare the opposition in advance and weaken our position - yes?
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:55 am
Hope you guys get it sorted. MC seems like an honest guy and us Bulls fans would have killed for someone as honest and intergal as him instead of our corrupt owners.
If you moved to Dewsbury it is a tidy ground with potential for development. The pitch would need work as there wasn't a blade of grass a couple weeks back. Having 2 teams on it would make it unplayable most weeks. Especially in Winter. But as a viewing experience for rugby, it is very good IMO.
I can't see Trinity moving to Newcastle, Bristol, Coventry etc. Surely you would ground share with Cas before then? I know it was massively unpopular to share with Cas, but surely it would be better than seeing your club go to Newcastle. Steve Gill and MC are 2 honest guys and seem to get on, so i don't think you would be screwed over like Wigan do with the football team. Has opinion softened on this or is it still a red line?
Hope you get it sorted anyways.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:08 am
After many years of a non-competitive Trinity side, it wouldn't be right to do nothing re the stadium whilst the team flourishes (or at very least, stops making up the numbers. Its only clear the status quo cant continue. Fingers crossed!
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:19 am
Does anyone know what the financial penalties will be now stadium standards have been brought back?
Its a bit like being kicked in the balls twice when you think of the cost of just keeping the place open
