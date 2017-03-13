I would very much like to know what the basis of these legal proceedings are. The Newcold development being built outside the UU i can see the point but it still wouldn't reach the trigger point for the stadium so there has been no breach there either way. The council may not have been supportive in persuading Yorkcourt to push for further business on the site but neither is that a crime in the eyes of the law, they can't force them to build on it. Is there evidence that the council have actively turned or disuaded potential applications for the site away? Neither is it against the law for Yorkcourt to sit on the land for as long as they want, or necessary for the land owner to push the situation. The developer and council being in the wrong morally may be abhorrent but that would get laughed out of court. So what is the crime? There must be something else otherwise taking legal action would be just a waste of time and a lot of money? It's time for those involved to spill the beans because they'll need eveyones full support to have a glimmer of hope.