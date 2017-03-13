bren2k wrote: Wow - it doesn't take much for the miserabilists to come out in force!



Does anyone remember Carter's brinkmanship with BV last year, to force the BoI's hand? I can't see this being anything other than a similar exercise - and I expect that there are things going on in the background that are attached to it, not least the potential threat of legal action and a whole lot of embarrassment, negative PR and heavy costs, for the other parties involved.



I wouldn't be planning your trips to Newcastle just yet.

Again Trinity don't hold any cards. 88m? They'll just demolish the ground and crack on getting a return on their investment, WMDC? Would probably be glad to see the back of Trinity. YC/Mackie? Again they'll be pissing themselves and moving makes their life easier. The only losers in this scenario is Wakefield Trinity and the 3-4k active supporters.