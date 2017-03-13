WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:23 am
Sandal Cat wrote:
The stadium has full detailed planning consent.

Never realised that, I always thought it was outline with detailed plans to follow following the SOS approval. In that case it's only the lack of funding that prevents anything happening at NM.
Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:33 am
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Never realised that, I always thought it was outline with detailed plans to follow following the SOS approval. In that case it's only the lack of funding that prevents anything happening at NM.

So if funding is found or forced to be found/financed Newmarket could be built more or less straight away.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:33 am
I like M62 J30's positive comments regarding the new stadium.

Changing the subject slightly, my favourite music band from my era, were, and still are Deacon Blue. They are still active, and late last year released a single and album called "The Believers"

A song of hope.

Maybe the club could adopt this as an anthem

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:35 am
Emley Cat wrote:
Would we really go to Newcastle or Coventry? The thought of it churns my stomach. Michael Carter is a very clever and shrewd guy, he'll have somewhere pinpointed, maybe a few places closer than the North East or the Midlands, I hope to goodness he has anyway. Doncaster? Barnsley? Dewsbury's been mentioned before but I think that would only be short term. I can sense the frustration and upset in everyone, it really is heartbreaking...



I've heard that we are going to the Stadium of Light. :wink: :)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:39 am
Wow - it doesn't take much for the miserabilists to come out in force!

Does anyone remember Carter's brinkmanship with BV last year, to force the BoI's hand? I can't see this being anything other than a similar exercise - and I expect that there are things going on in the background that are attached to it, not least the potential threat of legal action and a whole lot of embarrassment, negative PR and heavy costs, for the other parties involved.

I wouldn't be planning your trips to Newcastle just yet.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:41 am
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
So if funding is found or forced to be found/financed Newmarket could be built more or less straight away.

Unfortunately that is the hardest thing to find.
Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:46 am
bren2k wrote:
Wow - it doesn't take much for the miserabilists to come out in force!

Does anyone remember Carter's brinkmanship with BV last year, to force the BoI's hand? I can't see this being anything other than a similar exercise - and I expect that there are things going on in the background that are attached to it, not least the potential threat of legal action and a whole lot of embarrassment, negative PR and heavy costs, for the other parties involved.

I wouldn't be planning your trips to Newcastle just yet.

Again Trinity don't hold any cards. 88m? They'll just demolish the ground and crack on getting a return on their investment, WMDC? Would probably be glad to see the back of Trinity. YC/Mackie? Again they'll be pissing themselves and moving makes their life easier. The only losers in this scenario is Wakefield Trinity and the 3-4k active supporters.
Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:49 am
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
So if funding is found or forced to be found/financed Newmarket could be built more or less straight away.

Given that the land is owned by other parties that have a deal in place for purchase with the developer then no it isn't quite that simple. And the planning permission runs out in december if i remember correctly? The chanceof anything getting started by then is pretty much zero.
