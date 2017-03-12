Emley Cat wrote: Would we really go to Newcastle or Coventry? The thought of it churns my stomach. Michael Carter is a very clever and shrewd guy, he'll have somewhere pinpointed, maybe a few places closer than the North East or the Midlands, I hope to goodness he has anyway. Doncaster? Barnsley? Dewsbury's been mentioned before but I think that would only be short term. I can sense the frustration and upset in everyone, it really is heartbreaking...

Why wouldn't we go, Carter etc has done an amazing job bringing the club back from the brink, but if we have no hope of securing a new stadium in Wakefield then he may as well cash out and sell the club to another city who are willing to fund it properly. I certainly wouldn't blame him if he did. There's no love for Wakefield Trinity from anywhere, the council have no interest in the club and most supporters of other clubs and pundits can't stand us