Frosties. wrote:
Leeds rumoured to be in with a move to Odsal for a number of months at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018.
Why ?
I was just considering a temp move to Headingly
now I suspect your gonna steal my thunder and say they wanna resurface the thing....or something, hence the temp move to odsal
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:19 pm
We'll be at Dewsbury until Wakefield Community Stadium is finished.
Up the Trin
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:24 pm
They're redeveloping the South Stand, it was supposed to happen in the off season last year but for several reasons it was delayed
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:26 pm
I'm almost 100% convinced that we will never see a community stadium in the city, i know the trust have worked hard for several years, but i think it's just flogging a dead horse
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:38 pm
We will stop worrying we will get a community stadium in our City just get ready to fight if needed
Love this Club
Love this City
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:43 pm
We'll be at Dewsbury forever then. Your optimism is refreshing but i fear you are going to be very disappointed.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:44 pm
I'm willing to help in any way possible, but i don't think it's going to happen. There's no will from the council to make it happen, why that is I'm sure we'll never know, perhaps money changed hands or perhaps they got stitched up too and want to save face by throwing wakey Trin under the proverbial bus
Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:44 pm
Probably they haven't got enough money to finance it at the moment, the Rhinos haven't been exactly splashing out the cash on new players either have they even though they had a nightmare season last year.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:52 pm
Would we really go to Newcastle or Coventry? The thought of it churns my stomach. Michael Carter is a very clever and shrewd guy, he'll have somewhere pinpointed, maybe a few places closer than the North East or the Midlands, I hope to goodness he has anyway. Doncaster? Barnsley? Dewsbury's been mentioned before but I think that would only be short term. I can sense the frustration and upset in everyone, it really is heartbreaking...
Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:58 pm
Why wouldn't we go, Carter etc has done an amazing job bringing the club back from the brink, but if we have no hope of securing a new stadium in Wakefield then he may as well cash out and sell the club to another city who are willing to fund it properly. I certainly wouldn't blame him if he did. There's no love for Wakefield Trinity from anywhere, the council have no interest in the club and most supporters of other clubs and pundits can't stand us
