M62 J30 TRINITY wrote: We will stop worrying we will get a community stadium in our City just get ready to fight if needed



Love this Club



Love this City

I'm willing to help in any way possible, but i don't think it's going to happen. There's no will from the council to make it happen, why that is I'm sure we'll never know, perhaps money changed hands or perhaps they got stitched up too and want to save face by throwing wakey Trin under the proverbial bus