Frosties. wrote:
Leeds rumoured to be in with a move to Odsal for a number of months at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018.
Why ?
I was just considering a temp move to Headingly
now I suspect your gonna steal my thunder and say they wanna resurface the thing....or something, hence the temp move to odsal
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:19 pm
Frosties. wrote:
Leeds rumoured to be in with a move to Odsal for a number of months at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018.
We'll be at Dewsbury until Wakefield Community Stadium is finished.
Up the Trin
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:24 pm
Upanunder wrote:
Why ?
I was just considering a temp move to Headingly
now I suspect your gonna steal my thunder and say they wanna resurface the thing....or something, hence the temp move to odsal
They're redeveloping the South Stand, it was supposed to happen in the off season last year but for several reasons it was delayed
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:26 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
We'll be at Dewsbury until Wakefield Community Stadium is finished.
Up the Trin
I'm almost 100% convinced that we will never see a community stadium in the city, i know the trust have worked hard for several years, but i think it's just flogging a dead horse
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:38 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
I'm almost 100% convinced that we will never see a community stadium in the city, i know the trust have worked hard for several years, but i think it's just flogging a dead horse
We will stop worrying we will get a community stadium in our City just get ready to fight if needed
Love this Club
Love this City
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:43 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
We'll be at Dewsbury until Wakefield Community Stadium is finished.
Up the Trin
We'll be at Dewsbury forever then. Your optimism is refreshing but i fear you are going to be very disappointed.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:44 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
We will stop worrying we will get a community stadium in our City just get ready to fight if needed
Love this Club
Love this City
I'm willing to help in any way possible, but i don't think it's going to happen. There's no will from the council to make it happen, why that is I'm sure we'll never know, perhaps money changed hands or perhaps they got stitched up too and want to save face by throwing wakey Trin under the proverbial bus
