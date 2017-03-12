WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:23 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5001
Location: Over there
You couldn't blame Carter. He would get any investment back he still has and avoid worse if we stay at Belle Vue. It's a long season though. All we need is some movement on the ground and it might allow a short relocation. If there's none, a lot of people should hang their heads in shame.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:23 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1745
Wouldn't believe this franchise crap, where's these stadiums and cities that want a rugby league team, certainly won't be stadiums where football is played.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:24 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 29
charlie63wildcat wrote:
But who would watch Newcastle Trinity? The people of Newcastle? Nope, Been there and GatesHulled that. The people of Wakefield? Nope that would be me done with the club and with Rugby League full stop. I can't believe that SL would be that dumb....oh hang on.....



It doesn't have to be Newcastle, it could be any city who's willing to give it a try. I don't think there would be any expectations that Wakefield fans would follow the club, the idea would be to build a new fan base in the new city. It's a quick way for a city to come straight into top flight rugby as they will just be rehoming a current club.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:34 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6078
Slugger McBatt wrote:
You couldn't blame Carter. He would get any investment back he still has and avoid worse if we stay at Belle Vue. It's a long season though. All we need is some movement on the ground and it might allow a short relocation. If there's none, a lot of people should hang their heads in shame.


I blame Box, Creagh, Balls, and those traitorous, back stabbing snakes a tear YC.

Mention to Leeds City Council as well for sticking those nose in as always, and that witch from Methley and her coven.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:35 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2877
Khlav Kalash wrote:
3 months. There is only outline planning for the stadium.


The stadium has full detailed planning consent.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:40 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2243
Location: Barnsley
Q for Sandal Cat - who owns the land gifted for the stadium plot? Why did'nt the SoS ringfence that land? And what if someone rolls up with the cash to build out the stadium? Can we take control???

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:46 pm
BOJ04 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 331
the final nail in coffin a sad sad day- last year ever having a team based in wakey.

we are in top 8 at moment imagine we won the whole thing this year and next year we have no home

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:57 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2877
dboy wrote:
Q for Sandal Cat - who owns the land gifted for the stadium plot? Why did'nt the SoS ringfence that land? And what if someone rolls up with the cash to build out the stadium? Can we take control???


The land is owned by the local farmer but Yorkcourt have on option to purchase it.

It's not the SOS responsibility to ensure the stadium gets delivered, that's the responsibility of the Local Planning Authority, Wakefield MDC.

If someone came up with the cash we would have more options than Newmarket but we may be able to take control but I guess it would depend on the Council as they could CPO (compulsory purchase order) the land.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:57 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 29
BOJ04 wrote:
the final nail in coffin a sad sad day- last year ever having a team based in wakey.

we are in top 8 at moment imagine we won the whole thing this year and next year we have no home


We'll have a home, it just won't be anywhere near Wakefield

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:13 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7465
Leeds rumoured to be in with a move to Odsal for a number of months at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: basher11, bellycouldtackle, BOJ04, bren2k, Brummy Leyther, cas all the way, charlie63wildcat, cheshirecat57, cocker, coco the fullback, Disney cat, djcool, DonniCat, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, Fozzysalforddevil, imwakefieldtillidie, judge the jules, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Smew, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, TrinFanX, Trojan Horse, Upanunder, Wakefield No 1, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, wotsupcas, Yosemite Sam and 467 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,3852,46975,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
16-34
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
10-58
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
6-20
WORKINGTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
10-24
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
YORK
26-24
SOUTH WALES  
...Full time
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
24-22
SALFORD
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
8-44
DONCASTER  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
6-48
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
14-50
BARROW  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
24-22
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
26-26
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
44-22
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
19-6
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
GLOUC
46-22
KEIGHLEY  
...Full time














c}