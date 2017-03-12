dboy wrote: Q for Sandal Cat - who owns the land gifted for the stadium plot? Why did'nt the SoS ringfence that land? And what if someone rolls up with the cash to build out the stadium? Can we take control???

The land is owned by the local farmer but Yorkcourt have on option to purchase it.It's not the SOS responsibility to ensure the stadium gets delivered, that's the responsibility of the Local Planning Authority, Wakefield MDC.If someone came up with the cash we would have more options than Newmarket but we may be able to take control but I guess it would depend on the Council as they could CPO (compulsory purchase order) the land.