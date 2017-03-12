|
You couldn't blame Carter. He would get any investment back he still has and avoid worse if we stay at Belle Vue. It's a long season though. All we need is some movement on the ground and it might allow a short relocation. If there's none, a lot of people should hang their heads in shame.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:23 pm
Wouldn't believe this franchise crap, where's these stadiums and cities that want a rugby league team, certainly won't be stadiums where football is played.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:24 pm
charlie63wildcat wrote:
But who would watch Newcastle Trinity? The people of Newcastle? Nope, Been there and GatesHulled that. The people of Wakefield? Nope that would be me done with the club and with Rugby League full stop. I can't believe that SL would be that dumb....oh hang on.....
It doesn't have to be Newcastle, it could be any city who's willing to give it a try. I don't think there would be any expectations that Wakefield fans would follow the club, the idea would be to build a new fan base in the new city. It's a quick way for a city to come straight into top flight rugby as they will just be rehoming a current club.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:34 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
You couldn't blame Carter. He would get any investment back he still has and avoid worse if we stay at Belle Vue. It's a long season though. All we need is some movement on the ground and it might allow a short relocation. If there's none, a lot of people should hang their heads in shame.
I blame Box, Creagh, Balls, and those traitorous, back stabbing snakes a tear YC.
Mention to Leeds City Council as well for sticking those nose in as always, and that witch from Methley and her coven.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:35 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
3 months. There is only outline planning for the stadium.
The stadium has full detailed planning consent.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:40 pm
Q for Sandal Cat - who owns the land gifted for the stadium plot? Why did'nt the SoS ringfence that land? And what if someone rolls up with the cash to build out the stadium? Can we take control???
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:46 pm
the final nail in coffin a sad sad day- last year ever having a team based in wakey.
we are in top 8 at moment imagine we won the whole thing this year and next year we have no home
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:57 pm
dboy wrote:
Q for Sandal Cat - who owns the land gifted for the stadium plot? Why did'nt the SoS ringfence that land? And what if someone rolls up with the cash to build out the stadium? Can we take control???
The land is owned by the local farmer but Yorkcourt have on option to purchase it.
It's not the SOS responsibility to ensure the stadium gets delivered, that's the responsibility of the Local Planning Authority, Wakefield MDC.
If someone came up with the cash we would have more options than Newmarket but we may be able to take control but I guess it would depend on the Council as they could CPO (compulsory purchase order) the land.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:57 pm
BOJ04 wrote:
the final nail in coffin a sad sad day- last year ever having a team based in wakey.
we are in top 8 at moment imagine we won the whole thing this year and next year we have no home
We'll have a home, it just won't be anywhere near Wakefield
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:13 pm
Leeds rumoured to be in with a move to Odsal for a number of months at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018.
