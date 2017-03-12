|
2016 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
2017 Wakefield Trinity
2018 Trinity (playing in Newcastle)
2019 Newcastle Trinity - formed in 1873 in Wakefield
If we still have planning permission for a stadium at Newmarket and some sort of deal/funding gets sorted how long before building would commence?
Need to find someone with £20-30 million spare, and about 2 years build time
3 months. There is only outline planning for the stadium.
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
I hope for their sake, it isn't 7:30 on a Sunday when they play HKR at home, or Bradford for that matter.
1700 HKR fans at Dewsbury today, that's much needed income that can't be tossed away, for Sheff playing at Wakey (that kick off time would reduce that number a lot i'd imagine)
Aw, I've missed the Hull KR away-supporter-count. I can't wait for them to come up again so we can resume the measurements.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
You've copied that straight from the RFL Strategic Planning Document.
I might as we'll have done, it's blindingly obvious that this is one route which will be seriously looked at, especially if another city is willing to provide a decent ground and a couple of million relocation fee. I've accepted that this is probably the last season I'll ever watch my beloved Trin
