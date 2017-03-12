WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:47 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 27
2016 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
2017 Wakefield Trinity
2018 Trinity (playing in Newcastle)
2019 Newcastle Trinity - formed in 1873 in Wakefield

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:48 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1742
If we still have planning permission for a stadium at Newmarket and some sort of deal/funding gets sorted how long before building would commence?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:49 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 27
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
If we still have planning permission for a stadium at Newmarket and some sort of deal/funding gets sorted how long before building would commence?


Need to find someone with £20-30 million spare, and about 2 years build time

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:50 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10577
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
If we still have planning permission for a stadium at Newmarket and some sort of deal/funding gets sorted how long before building would commence?

3 months. There is only outline planning for the stadium.
1/10

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:03 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5000
Location: Over there
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
I hope for their sake, it isn't 7:30 on a Sunday when they play HKR at home, or Bradford for that matter.
1700 HKR fans at Dewsbury today, that's much needed income that can't be tossed away, for Sheff playing at Wakey (that kick off time would reduce that number a lot i'd imagine)


Aw, I've missed the Hull KR away-supporter-count. I can't wait for them to come up again so we can resume the measurements.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:04 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5000
Location: Over there
Egg Banjo wrote:
2016 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
2017 Wakefield Trinity
2018 Trinity (playing in Newcastle)
2019 Newcastle Trinity - formed in 1873 in Wakefield


You've copied that straight from the RFL Strategic Planning Document.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:10 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 27
Slugger McBatt wrote:
You've copied that straight from the RFL Strategic Planning Document.



I might as we'll have done, it's blindingly obvious that this is one route which will be seriously looked at, especially if another city is willing to provide a decent ground and a couple of million relocation fee. I've accepted that this is probably the last season I'll ever watch my beloved Trin
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, alegend, bigalf, Bing [Bot], ChampagneSuperRovers, charlie, charlie63wildcat, cocker, duke street 10, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, Fordy, Fozzysalforddevil, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Leythersteve, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, Overground, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rlfan, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, stevie, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, unknownlegend, Upanunder, Wakefield No 1, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 509 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,3142,66375,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
16-34
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
10-58
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
6-20
WORKINGTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
10-24
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
YORK
26-24
SOUTH WALES  
...Full time
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
24-22
SALFORD
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
8-44
DONCASTER  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
6-48
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
14-50
BARROW  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
24-22
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
26-26
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
44-22
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
19-6
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
GLOUC
46-22
KEIGHLEY  
...Full time














c}