Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:11 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1741
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Maybe the time has come for a few bricks to go through a few windows if you catch my drift.

Hold on until we see what happens in the next few weeks

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:11 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Wonder if we'll be selling off sections of the pitch. I'd love to do my back lawn with the hallowed turf.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:14 pm
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4997
Location: Over there
Wonder why the RFL have re-introduced minimum standards? What's the point of a MPG if the winner doesn't get the million?
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:18 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wonder why the RFL have re-introduced minimum standards? What's the point of a MPG if the winner doesn't get the million?


Maybe that is the point?
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:18 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wonder why the RFL have re-introduced minimum standards? What's the point of a MPG if the winner doesn't get the million?


Maybe that is the point?
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:19 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers
Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 735
Do any of you attend Sheffield 'home' games? Find it barmy they're playing tonight with a 7:30 kick off! Surely a double header if Wakey are at home would bring in much needed funds for them.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:25 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 523
Let's face it, with the policy of trying to expand the game, the RFL have made it clear who they would like to make way for the likes of Toulouse and in further years the Wolfpack. I think it's nothing short of a disgrace.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:26 pm
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8678
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Do any of you attend Sheffield 'home' games? Find it barmy they're playing tonight with a 7:30 kick off! Surely a double header if Wakey are at home would bring in much needed funds for them.

Apparently they complained last time there was a double header they couldn't use the dressing rooms for long enough, hence tonight's game kicked off later..
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:33 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers
Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 735
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Apparently they complained last time there was a double header they couldn't use the dressing rooms for long enough, hence tonight's game kicked off later..


I hope for their sake, it isn't 7:30 on a Sunday when they play HKR at home, or Bradford for that matter.
1700 HKR fans at Dewsbury today, that's much needed income that can't be tossed away, for Sheff playing at Wakey (that kick off time would reduce that number a lot i'd imagine)
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:39 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
I hope for their sake, it isn't 7:30 on a Sunday when they play HKR at home, or Bradford for that matter.
1700 HKR fans at Dewsbury today, that's much needed income that can't be tossed away, for Sheff playing at Wakey (that kick off time would reduce that number a lot i'd imagine)


I'm sure there will be special arrangements made to accommodate the Red Tide that will sweep along the M62. :roll:
