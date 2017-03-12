Wakefield No 1 wrote: Apparently they complained last time there was a double header they couldn't use the dressing rooms for long enough, hence tonight's game kicked off later..

I hope for their sake, it isn't 7:30 on a Sunday when they play HKR at home, or Bradford for that matter.1700 HKR fans at Dewsbury today, that's much needed income that can't be tossed away, for Sheff playing at Wakey (that kick off time would reduce that number a lot i'd imagine)