|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1741
|
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Maybe the time has come for a few bricks to go through a few windows if you catch my drift.
Hold on until we see what happens in the next few weeks
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:11 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Wonder if we'll be selling off sections of the pitch. I'd love to do my back lawn with the hallowed turf.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4997
Location: Over there
|
Wonder why the RFL have re-introduced minimum standards? What's the point of a MPG if the winner doesn't get the million?
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:18 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wonder why the RFL have re-introduced minimum standards? What's the point of a MPG if the winner doesn't get the million?
Maybe that is the point?
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:18 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wonder why the RFL have re-introduced minimum standards? What's the point of a MPG if the winner doesn't get the million?
Maybe that is the point?
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 735
|
Do any of you attend Sheffield 'home' games? Find it barmy they're playing tonight with a 7:30 kick off! Surely a double header if Wakey are at home would bring in much needed funds for them.
|
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 523
|
Let's face it, with the policy of trying to expand the game, the RFL have made it clear who they would like to make way for the likes of Toulouse and in further years the Wolfpack. I think it's nothing short of a disgrace.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8678
|
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Do any of you attend Sheffield 'home' games? Find it barmy they're playing tonight with a 7:30 kick off! Surely a double header if Wakey are at home would bring in much needed funds for them.
Apparently they complained last time there was a double header they couldn't use the dressing rooms for long enough, hence tonight's game kicked off later..
|
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 735
|
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Apparently they complained last time there was a double header they couldn't use the dressing rooms for long enough, hence tonight's game kicked off later..
I hope for their sake, it isn't 7:30 on a Sunday when they play HKR at home, or Bradford for that matter.
1700 HKR fans at Dewsbury today, that's much needed income that can't be tossed away, for Sheff playing at Wakey (that kick off time would reduce that number a lot i'd imagine)
|
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:39 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5790
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
I hope for their sake, it isn't 7:30 on a Sunday when they play HKR at home, or Bradford for that matter.
1700 HKR fans at Dewsbury today, that's much needed income that can't be tossed away, for Sheff playing at Wakey (that kick off time would reduce that number a lot i'd imagine)
I'm sure there will be special arrangements made to accommodate the Red Tide that will sweep along the M62.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, alegend, Big lads mate, bigalf, Budgiezilla, ChampagneSuperRovers, Clearwing, cocker, Deeencee, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, frank5613, got there, Hindsfordleyther79, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JBURT82, judge the jules, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, miamivice, Overground, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, sandcat20, sarge1, Slugger McBatt, thebeagle, Trinity1315, Trinity_13, Trojan Horse, Wakefield No 1, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 514 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}