MC up for the fight it seems, will be interesting to see how things develop
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:31 pm
Yes, definately a sad day for the club.
Mrs EW been to Dewsbury today. She thinks its a tidy but small. Could we take ownership and responsibility of the stadium and increase its capacity.
Even if someone did find that £20m in their back pocket, would still need planning permission.
Heard to day that clown Box and his other jesters are making cuts in the upkeep of the tennis courts and pitch and putt.
I hope he has the fight left in him. I would guess MC at end of his tether
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:35 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Heard to day that clown Box and his other jesters are making cuts in the upkeep of the tennis courts and pitch and putt.
Probably worried that they're gonna pull potential sporting public away from his Cas project.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:37 pm
From what i have seen it looks as if realistically we have no choice, if we dont move and fail to significantly upgrade Belle Vue then we lose a wedge of central funding which may well mean the end of the club. So, we give notice, basically put up a "come and get us" notice to anyone wanting a franchise and wait to see what happens, or MC has a deal going on in the background where we stay fairly local. Either way it's the only way the club will survive, BV costs us revenue both in upkeep and lost fans. Interesting times ahead,
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:53 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Rumours buzzing around BV today that our new home could be Odsal. Count me out!!!
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:02 pm
Redscat wrote:
Rumours buzzing around BV today that our new home could be Odsal. Count me out!!!
Anything like Odsal or Glasshoughton would be a thick red line and I cant see too many Trinity fans going for that.
Fev or Dewsbury would be ok, if not ideal but, it really does look like we need a lottery win
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:34 pm
Redscat wrote:
Rumours buzzing around BV today that our new home could be Odsal. Count me out!!!
Odsal's hardly any better than Belle Vue!
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:40 pm
No other option, but I don't see it as a bad thing. Plenty of rumours going around (none mentioned odsal) heard we've been advised and are willing to take legal action regarding the handling of Newmarket and also that Newmarket is still an option that could happen. Lets savour our last season at Belle Vue
