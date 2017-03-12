WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:18 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3240
MC up for the fight it seems, will be interesting to see how things develop
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:31 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1210
Yes, definately a sad day for the club.

Mrs EW been to Dewsbury today. She thinks its a tidy but small. Could we take ownership and responsibility of the stadium and increase its capacity.

Even if someone did find that £20m in their back pocket, would still need planning permission.

Heard to day that clown Box and his other jesters are making cuts in the upkeep of the tennis courts and pitch and putt.

I hope he has the fight left in him. I would guess MC at end of his tether

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:35 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Heard to day that clown Box and his other jesters are making cuts in the upkeep of the tennis courts and pitch and putt.


Probably worried that they're gonna pull potential sporting public away from his Cas project.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:37 pm
Dreadnaught User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 454
Location: Sunny Normanton
From what i have seen it looks as if realistically we have no choice, if we dont move and fail to significantly upgrade Belle Vue then we lose a wedge of central funding which may well mean the end of the club. So, we give notice, basically put up a "come and get us" notice to anyone wanting a franchise and wait to see what happens, or MC has a deal going on in the background where we stay fairly local. Either way it's the only way the club will survive, BV costs us revenue both in upkeep and lost fans. Interesting times ahead,
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:53 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 414
Rumours buzzing around BV today that our new home could be Odsal. Count me out!!!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:02 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7605
Redscat wrote:
Rumours buzzing around BV today that our new home could be Odsal. Count me out!!!


Anything like Odsal or Glasshoughton would be a thick red line and I cant see too many Trinity fans going for that.
Fev or Dewsbury would be ok, if not ideal but, it really does look like we need a lottery win :DEPRESSED:

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:34 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1204
Redscat wrote:
Rumours buzzing around BV today that our new home could be Odsal. Count me out!!!

Odsal's hardly any better than Belle Vue!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:40 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1739
No other option, but I don't see it as a bad thing. Plenty of rumours going around (none mentioned odsal) heard we've been advised and are willing to take legal action regarding the handling of Newmarket and also that Newmarket is still an option that could happen. Lets savour our last season at Belle Vue
