Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:43 pm
Just been tweeted that there is to be an update on the ground situation.

Interesting?

Hopefully good news.

Any thoughts?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:45 pm
Just seen it on facebook. Is it going to be a call for fans action? Will be interesting to see.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:07 pm
Can't see it being much of an update if it's in the match day programme tbf.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:13 pm
Willzay wrote:
Can't see it being much of an update if it's in the match day programme tbf.


Better business to sell the news at £3 than give it away for free. I'm sure many will share the news once they've found out, but at least they'll sell a few matchday programmes so people find out straight away at the game

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:57 pm
Yawn. :SLEEPY:
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:37 am
I don't usually bother with the match day comic but might today just to see what the 'news' is. Who says the club can't do marketing?

If the news is of substance then match day is the ideal time to feed it out
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:21 pm
The club have handed their notice in for the stadium!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:34 pm
I wonder what 'notice ' we have to give??
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

