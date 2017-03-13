WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Naughty Marco Silva !!

Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:51 am
David Burns stirring it eh...who would have thought it,he is just a crap reporter and commentator and just shows up Blundersides feelings towards FC.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:12 pm
You can't moan about the pitch, then let a under 23's game be played in there 2 days later, makes him look like an idiot.

Surely this game should be moved, wonder if we could complain publicly after Fridays game about the state of the pitch after City reserves are playing on it tonight

Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:57 pm
Dave K. wrote:
You can't moan about the pitch, then let a under 23's game be played in there 2 days later, makes him look like an idiot.

Surely this game should be moved, wonder if we could complain publicly after Fridays game about the state of the pitch after City reserves are playing on it tonight


That is an excellent point. Get Radford to make an adverse comment about the pitch and see what Silva's reaction is. Or better still let him have a private word with him and he might see sense :)

It may be mischief making but he might realise they do not own it.

Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:13 pm
Dave K. wrote:
You can't moan about the pitch, then let a under 23's game be played in there 2 days later, makes him look like an idiot.

Surely this game should be moved, wonder if we could complain publicly after Fridays game about the state of the pitch after City reserves are playing on it tonight


How come in the Hull (Kingston Rovers) Daily Mail report the pitch was described as "GOOD"??? I don't understand! :CRAZY:
Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:36 pm
I wonder how they found all that out? :lol:

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q ... y0WD0rs9Og
Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:02 pm
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
I wonder how they found all that out? :lol:

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q ... y0WD0rs9Og


It's the first time I've read the Sun and believed it. :lol:

Well done Wilf brilliant idea :BOW:

Tell them about the Horse of the Year show :D
