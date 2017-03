I listened to the interview on the radio this morning. Silva simply states that the pitch was not good enough. He never references Hull FC or rugby for that matter. Even when pressed by David Burns he doesn't say anything rugby related.



This was a very poor piece of journalistic shoite stirring aimed at causing controversy when there was nothing in it.



As earlier pointed out, if the grounds staff had there heads switched on, they would not have been watering the pitch prior top the Hull FC game and would have had the heavy rollers on it immediately after our game had finished.



I understand that Hull City should have priority during the back end of their season as we should have priority at the end of ours. The fixture planners at both the RFL and PL could easily work around these issues.