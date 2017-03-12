Before our first game at the KCom on 8th Jan, City had played at home 11 times and lost 5 of those matches, winning only 2.
Since Jan 8th FC have played 4 games at home, during that same pitch share period City are unbeaten in 6 home games, winning 5 of them.
Facts show City perform better on a pitch sprinkled with FC magic dust.
