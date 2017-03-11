WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Naughty Marco Silva !!

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Naughty Marco Silva !!

 
Post a reply

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:01 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17190
Mild Rover wrote:
There are several around the country, or even overseas, if he wants to take the cheaper option of buying your franchise and exploring relocation options with the RFL. Expansion is key to the future success of our sport. :wink:


Huh, and you accuse me of trolling. :SNOOTY:

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:13 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9690
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Huh, and you accuse me of trolling. :SNOOTY:


More or less thanked you for it, didn't I? And noted its subtlety - or that my trolldar has been badly damaged by relegation, which amounts to the same thing.

Tbf my scenario is fractionally more likely than Cal train's. Both are much, much less likely than Marco Silva and his successors learning to live with it, of course.

I know 'trolldar' doesn't really work, btw.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:44 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1062
Location: Inside my own head
Dont really know what his problem is, the pitch looked alright as far as I could tell. Saw the highlights of the Wigan football game and that pitch looked a lot worse. I will say that I was questioning the scheduling of the two games as well but it didn't seem to harm the round ball game result so middle finger to mister Silva...

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 2:49 am
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 393
Location: Australia
Jake the Peg wrote:
We won't be sharing it with a premiership football club in a few months


Yes we will!

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:20 am
westdock boy in oz Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 14, 2012 1:27 am
Posts: 161
2 Games in 48 hrs & they water the pitch - in March!
Think investing in a new groundsman wouldn't go amiss.

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:59 am
edinburgh yorkie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am
Posts: 919
Location: edinburgh
I suppose the sliding tackles the wendyball players put in doesn't have an effect on the pitch.wake up silva and get real.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:09 am
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 585
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
I suppose the sliding tackles the wendyball players put in doesn't have an effect on the pitch.wake up silva and get real.

Shamallam playing silly buggers again and using a mouthpiece that hasn't got a clue about the makeup of the Council owned stadium. Just wish the mad Egyptian would clear out.

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:24 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25341
How many years do we have left on our lease? 9 or 10?

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:55 pm
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 136
I would expect any sub-standard, rutted, pitch to give the home side the advantage when all the other clubs in that league (bar Swansea) play on pitches akin to crown green bowling surfaces. The fact is though that until yesterday, Hull had won just 3 out of their last 13 home league fixtures, which suggests they are not making the most of home advantage.

IMHO, when managers start blaming pitches (and officials), they are merely looking to deflect criticism away from their own coaching inadequacies. If you start the season with a pitch that you know isn't going to be perfect, then coach your players to use that fact to their advantage.

Re: Naughty Marco Silva !!

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:57 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 600
There were a couple of comments on Blunderside after the game on Friday about the pitch being set up for football. Knowing what a vindictive, thin skinned piece of jobbie Allam is, it isn't beyond the realms of possibility that he put Silva up to this. That City won somewhat lessened the impact of this petty point scoring.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Dave K., Erik the not red, Faithful One, GansonTheClown, Genehunt1973, hull2524, Leythersteve, moxi1, MSNbot Media, Paddyfc, paintman, pepos, themightynortherner, Uppo58, Wizard crane, WIZEB, Ziggy Stardust and 235 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,9031,83475,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
16-34
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
6-6
HUNSLET  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
6-0
WORKINGTON  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
0-6
TORONTO
TV
  
...Latest LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WIDNES
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  














c}