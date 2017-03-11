I would expect any sub-standard, rutted, pitch to give the home side the advantage when all the other clubs in that league (bar Swansea) play on pitches akin to crown green bowling surfaces. The fact is though that until yesterday, Hull had won just 3 out of their last 13 home league fixtures, which suggests they are not making the most of home advantage.



IMHO, when managers start blaming pitches (and officials), they are merely looking to deflect criticism away from their own coaching inadequacies. If you start the season with a pitch that you know isn't going to be perfect, then coach your players to use that fact to their advantage.