ComeOnYouUll wrote: me of trolling. Huh, and you accuseof trolling.

More or less thanked you for it, didn't I? And noted its subtlety - or that my trolldar has been badly damaged by relegation, which amounts to the same thing.Tbf my scenario is fractionally more likely than Cal train's. Both are much, much less likely than Marco Silva and his successors learning to live with it, of course.I know 'trolldar' doesn't really work, btw.