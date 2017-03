Jake the Peg wrote: We won't be sharing it with a premiership football club in a few months

Think your right Jake,and Marco wont be around then to moan.Hull City are just one of a number of very poor teams in the Premier League.They play on some of the best Pitches in the UK and still dont get results so i dont see his point especially as they won.What they should concentrate on is getting shots on target.The more shots on target the more chance you have of scoring goals