WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Wardle

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jake Wardle

 
Post a reply

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Wed May 03, 2017 4:08 pm
jumper Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 10, 2014 4:33 pm
Posts: 71
Should havr read Carney has only played once due to injuries...

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Wed May 03, 2017 8:17 pm
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 169
Jake Wardle not playing Saturday

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Thu May 04, 2017 5:56 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7575
He will be gutted!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Thu May 04, 2017 6:23 am
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 169
He is

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Thu May 04, 2017 7:51 am
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 418
When will he be due to play then DJ? Surely will play this season at some point?

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Thu May 04, 2017 11:38 am
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 169
Physios keep saying no because he keeps getting fluid on his knee, he's sick of it and just wants to play

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:23 pm
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 169
Jake knee blown up again, season prob over

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:29 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12831
Location: Huddersfield
:roll:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:38 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1707
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Joe Wardle "homesick" apparently.
If the Knights sign Shaun Kenny-Dowell in a few days, Joe could be on the next plane out of Sydney.

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:09 am
Wadski User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10357
Location: On the naughty step
roopy wrote:
Joe Wardle "homesick" apparently.
If the Knights sign Shaun Kenny-Dowell in a few days, Joe could be on the next plane out of Sydney.

http://www.theherald.com.au/story/47279 ... the-knife/

Says opposite.
For the latest Giants News on Twitter first: Click Here Now!

FREE STUFF
We're Claret and Gold
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Code13, Danril, roopy, TBC and 96 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,9951,78676,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM