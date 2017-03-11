WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Wardle

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jake Wardle

 
Post a reply

Jake Wardle

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:16 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 299
Has he recovered from injury yet? is he due back for the academy soon?

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:03 am
The Eclipse User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 01, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 2676
Yes Id like to know too, I read he was the best centre in his age group so looking forward to seeing more of him.
What I lost was an ocean now I'm rowing right behind you.

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:36 am
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 299
Yeah by all accounts a much better prospect than Joe at the same age and Joe would openly admit that.

However, we don't know how he will react been injured for more or less a full season but he is young enough to come back from it. Hes abit taller than Joe and still has a slender frame similar to Sam Wood but I remember Joe been similar until he was around 21 then he really started to develop.

Still only 18 so has got plenty of time on his side to develop into a top centre - probably would of seen him play already in the first team if he hadn't picked up his injury, I remember him coming close last season.

Would have been good to get him some Championship experience this season but that will more than likely happen next season now. Stll managed to get in the England performance squad with Jon Luke Kirby even been injured for a season - that's how highly rated he is.

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:01 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12358
Location: Huddersfield
not heard a thing, last time i think it was a bad knee injury???

has joe wardle made his debut for newcastle yet??? two games in
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:09 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7275
brearley84 wrote:
not heard a thing, last time i think it was a bad knee injury???

has joe wardle made his debut for newcastle yet??? two games in


No but ricks stones son made his debut and scored a try in newcastles first win in 19 games!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:04 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 972
Think joe's injured back in next couple of weeks

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:57 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1688
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Joe Wardle played 80 minutes in the Knights reserve grade loss to the Wyong Roos.
He played in the centres, matched up against former Brisbane centre Dale Copley with Josh Mantellato on the wing outside Copley.
Wyong scored 3 tries down that side, and Wardle seemed very rusty (I hope - otherwise he is just not good enough).

Re: Jake Wardle

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:45 am
Big Eorls Blouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 30
Heard that he'd done his cruciate 2/3 times already. Very unlucky for his age to have done that if true.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Eorls Blouse, Bull Mania, Durham Giant, redmuzza, roopy and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,5992,00875,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}