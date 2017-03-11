Yeah by all accounts a much better prospect than Joe at the same age and Joe would openly admit that.



However, we don't know how he will react been injured for more or less a full season but he is young enough to come back from it. Hes abit taller than Joe and still has a slender frame similar to Sam Wood but I remember Joe been similar until he was around 21 then he really started to develop.



Still only 18 so has got plenty of time on his side to develop into a top centre - probably would of seen him play already in the first team if he hadn't picked up his injury, I remember him coming close last season.



Would have been good to get him some Championship experience this season but that will more than likely happen next season now. Stll managed to get in the England performance squad with Jon Luke Kirby even been injured for a season - that's how highly rated he is.