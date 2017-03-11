Yeah by all accounts a much better prospect than Joe at the same age and Joe would openly admit that.



However, we don't know how he will react been injured for more or less a full season but he is young enough to come back from it. Hes abit taller than Joe and still has a slender frame similar to Sam Wood but I remember Joe been similar until he was around 21 then he really started to develop.



Still only 18 so has got plenty of time on his side to develop into a top centre - probably would of seen him play already in the first team if he hadn't picked up his injury, I remember him coming close last season.