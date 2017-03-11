is our dual reg with Oldham a waste of time?
No Giants lads played last week and none this week. Yet they sign 2 Salford forwards on loan and a Castleford centre.
How are Dickinson, Matty English, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh and Nathan Mason going to progress with limited first team opportunities ?????
