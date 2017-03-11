WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dual reg with York

Dual reg with York

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:48 pm
Mild Rover






http://www.hullkr.co.uk/on-the-pitch/ne ... -agreement

We've agreed to link up with York for the rest of the season.

These partnerships have tended to sound better in prospect than they turned out to be in reality - from Workington to Gateshead to Halifax. Any others I've forgotten?

York is a good location though and hopefully both sides will have realistic expectations.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Dual reg with York

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:34 pm
cravenpark1






I still think all of rugby league should go back to a teams back when they played their was some good games and it helped with new players and with injured players
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Dual reg with York

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:19 pm
Mild Rover






cravenpark1 wrote:
I still think all of rugby league should go back to a teams back when they played their was some good games and it helped with new players and with injured players


To do it properly (as I would define it) probably, in the modern full-time era, means squads of 40+. Otherwise there's a need, rather than an opportunity, for under-19s to step up which weakens that level, or maybe just replicates it.
We've got a decent sized squad this year, relative to previous and other full-time clubs and there's nothing unusual about our current injury situation. We managed only one reserve game before looking at dual reg again.

Even if we added only another eight or ten young semi-pro players, and the odd trialist you could probably burn through a £100k a season pretty easily. As a club, IMO that probably won't represent great value, relative to dual reg or just scouting players playing first team at semi-pro clubs (many of those clubs are somewhat reliant on dual-reg now, so you'd have to manage an impact there).

Even with their very large squad Hull use fringe players from Doncaster to make up numbers in their 23s. Peacock suggested we might focus on giving chances to local amateurs, when we were planning running a 23s team (before relegation). There are ways of doing it cheaply, but then the gap to the full-time pros remains too big IMO.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

c}