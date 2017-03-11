cravenpark1 wrote: I still think all of rugby league should go back to a teams back when they played their was some good games and it helped with new players and with injured players

semi

To do it properly (as I would define it) probably, in the modern full-time era, means squads of 40+. Otherwise there's a need, rather than an opportunity, for under-19s to step up which weakens that level, or maybe just replicates it.We've got a decent sized squad this year, relative to previous and other full-time clubs and there's nothing unusual about our current injury situation. We managed only one reserve game before looking at dual reg again.Even if we added only another eight or ten young-pro players, and the odd trialist you could probably burn through a £100k a season pretty easily. As a club, IMO that probably won't represent great value, relative to dual reg or just scouting players playing first team at semi-pro clubs (many of those clubs are somewhat reliant on dual-reg now, so you'd have to manage an impact there).Even with their very large squad Hull use fringe players from Doncaster to make up numbers in their 23s. Peacock suggested we might focus on giving chances to local amateurs, when we were planning running a 23s team (before relegation). There are ways of doing it cheaply, but then the gap to the full-time pros remains too big IMO.