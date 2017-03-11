http://www.hullkr.co.uk/on-the-pitch/ne ... -agreement
We've agreed to link up with York for the rest of the season.
These partnerships have tended to sound better in prospect than they turned out to be in reality - from Workington to Gateshead to Halifax. Any others I've forgotten?
York is a good location though and hopefully both sides will have realistic expectations.
