rebelrobin wrote: Hi guys just wondered what your thoughts are on ex Huddersfield forward Johnson who went to Australia last year apparently hull Kr about to sign him

PositivesRuns hard, enthusiasm a plenty, decent pair of lungs on him.NegativesSeemed to give away a lot of pens away. Not quite big enough for a prop but didn't have the skills for a good 2nd rowerA good squad member. Played a fair bit. If he could iron out the penalties he gave away he would be a good player to sign up. We did make him an offer to keep him this year but it didn't match up to what he wanted I believe