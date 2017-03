I would be happy for Brough to call it a day playing wise at the end of this season and get him in a coaching role. If he wants to carry on playing for a year then let him go to Toronto.



In regards to a replacement Jamie Ellis is not the answer.



Gareth Widdop is looking for a move to super league next season by all accounts?



We almost signed Theo Fages before he went to saints - would of been ideal replacement for years to come.



Youve got to say whoever we get is going to be overseas as there are very few English half backs about especially good enough to replace Broughy. That would mean Rapira not getting a new contract as his is up this year.