Chetnik wrote: I have huge concerns over Brough, he just gets worse every game. Every single game when we're putting pressure on the opposition line he puts in an awful attacking kick that completey changes the momentum of the game. He was doing it last year too.

A lot of people disappointed with Brierley, and rightly so. But for me, Brough is the biggest issue in the team right now.



Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.



Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.

Wigan are likely to create some sort of record next week anyway, so nothing lost.



Jo Jumbuck wrote: Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.



Wigan are likely to create some sort of record next week anyway, so nothing lost.



It's a tricky one. To start off with, Brough isn't going to take being dropped lightly. Then you have to hope Brierley and Gaskell (or whoever is playing there) can step up. Brough is really struggling with a groin injury, not sure if that's affecting his decision making, but could be an opportunity to try and get that sorted and see if anyone else can step up...

You do know Brough is injured and is playing because we have no one else.



He has been crocked for a couple of seasons and is playing with aground tear as I understand.



The club has been mismanaged for years with signings and coaches.



Yet every week it is the same on here.

It,s grix, it,s brough, it,s the coach.



We are in this mess because we did not get any decent cover for Brough two years ago.



Because our recruitment has been poor.



We did not protect Eorl or get rid of him earlier.



We signed players not good enough because they were cheap.



We got wakeman because we were desperate ( tony tonks v 2.0 )



The good days are over. We are basement dwellers whose only aim is to avoid the mpg. Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers



Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????



Durham Giant wrote: You do know Brough is injured and is playing because we have no one else.



He has been crocked for a couple of seasons and is playing with aground tear as I understand.



The club has been mismanaged for years with signings and coaches.



Yet every week it is the same on here.

It,s grix, it,s brough, it,s the coach.



We are in this mess because we did not get any decent cover for Brough two years ago.



Because our recruitment has been poor.



We did not protect Eorl or get rid of him earlier.



We signed players not good enough because they were cheap.



We got wakeman because we were desperate ( tony tonks v 2.0 )



The good days are over. We are basement dwellers whose only aim is to avoid the mpg.



I agree with most of that mate, and i'm not anti Brough, I am and have been his biggest fan on here and at the Stadium, but he is clearly not right at the moment and we are in such deep S***, we need to try and sort something out that works for us so that we can at least have a chance to blood some of the younger players, This season is just about surviving, we can not hope for anything more.



I agree with most of that mate, and i'm not anti Brough, I am and have been his biggest fan on here and at the Stadium, but he is clearly not right at the moment and we are in such deep S***, we need to try and sort something out that works for us so that we can at least have a chance to blood some of the younger players, This season is just about surviving, we can not hope for anything more.

Regards the signings and the running of the club, We have covered this all before. Most people feel exactly like you and me about how it's run, all except the people who actually run it, and if the guy that matters is determined to keep it up there's nothing we can do. Personally i would have pulled the stumps up long since.

Durham Giant wrote: You do know Brough is injured and is playing because we have no one else.



He has been crocked for a couple of seasons and is playing with aground tear as I understand.



The club has been mismanaged for years with signings and coaches.



Yet every week it is the same on here.

It,s grix, it,s brough, it,s the coach.



We are in this mess because we did not get any decent cover for Brough two years ago.



Because our recruitment has been poor.



We did not protect Eorl or get rid of him earlier.



We signed players not good enough because they were cheap.



We got wakeman because we were desperate ( tony tonks v 2.0 )



The good days are over. We are basement dwellers whose only aim is to avoid the mpg.



you used to support us when we were basement dwellers!



you used to support us when we were basement dwellers!

some people might prefer that i suppose, more things to moan about

Jo Jumbuck wrote: Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.



Wigan are likely to create some sort of record next week anyway, so nothing lost.



Having watched ryan for several years at Leigh, he is not a creative player to drive a team around the pitch.

He is an excellent finisher, knows how to back up and get to the line with bags of pace. But creative half back he is not.

In retrospect, at Championship level, he was devasting, but at SL level, Leigh with brierley were a bit 1 dimensional and SL teams knew how to play us and neutralise him.

Brierley has talent but he needs a team that can play to his strengths. Judging from yesterday's game, Huddersfield aren't that team but then again you seem to have a few challenges Anyway and if you can fix those maybe ryan will flourish for you.

Having watched ryan for several years at Leigh, he is not a creative player to drive a team around the pitch.

He is an excellent finisher, knows how to back up and get to the line with bags of pace. But creative half back he is not.

In retrospect, at Championship level, he was devasting, but at SL level, Leigh with brierley were a bit 1 dimensional and SL teams knew how to play us and neutralise him.

Brierley has talent but he needs a team that can play to his strengths. Judging from yesterday's game, Huddersfield aren't that team but then again you seem to have a few challenges Anyway and if you can fix those maybe ryan will flourish for you.

Huddersfield seem to have a tough conundrum- interesting to see what Stome can do about it.



Have to agree with Durham with most of that.



Regarding Mamo he will be our quickest player is a lot faster than Brierley and will add something new to our attack but I don't know if it will be enough to get us out of the poop.



Don't believe anything they are saying regarding his injury. Originally it was 2 weeks, 5 weeks in and still no real definite date of his return. My money is on that it will be May before he plays.

brearley84 wrote: you used to support us when we were basement dwellers! :wink



True but decided to spend my money on other things now 1



I spent 40 minutes swimming in the middle of this lot.



This footage was taken by the guy on the boat with us.



True but decided to spend my money on other things now 1

I spent 40 minutes swimming in the middle of this lot.

This footage was taken by the guy on the boat with us.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vIQ1rFpeN0c



GiantJake1988 wrote: Have to agree with Durham with most of that.



Regarding Mamo he will be our quickest player is a lot faster than Brierley and will add something new to our attack but I don't know if it will be enough to get us out of the poop.



Don't believe anything they are saying regarding his injury. Originally it was 2 weeks, 5 weeks in and still no real definite date of his return. My money is on that it will be May before he plays.



c}