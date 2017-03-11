Durham Giant wrote: You do know Brough is injured and is playing because we have no one else.



He has been crocked for a couple of seasons and is playing with aground tear as I understand.



The club has been mismanaged for years with signings and coaches.



Yet every week it is the same on here.

It,s grix, it,s brough, it,s the coach.



We are in this mess because we did not get any decent cover for Brough two years ago.



Because our recruitment has been poor.



We did not protect Eorl or get rid of him earlier.



We signed players not good enough because they were cheap.



We got wakeman because we were desperate ( tony tonks v 2.0 )



The good days are over. We are basement dwellers whose only aim is to avoid the mpg.

I agree with most of that mate, and i'm not anti Brough, I am and have been his biggest fan on here and at the Stadium, but he is clearly not right at the moment and we are in such deep S***, we need to try and sort something out that works for us so that we can at least have a chance to blood some of the younger players, This season is just about surviving, we can not hope for anything more.Regards the signings and the running of the club, We have covered this all before. Most people feel exactly like you and me about how it's run, all except the people who actually run it, and if the guy that matters is determined to keep it up there's nothing we can do. Personally i would have pulled the stumps up long since.