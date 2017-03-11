WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - jamie ellis

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk jamie ellis

 
Post a reply

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:29 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 957
Chetnik wrote:
I have huge concerns over Brough, he just gets worse every game. Every single game when we're putting pressure on the opposition line he puts in an awful attacking kick that completey changes the momentum of the game. He was doing it last year too.
A lot of people disappointed with Brierley, and rightly so. But for me, Brough is the biggest issue in the team right now.


Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.

Wigan are likely to create some sort of record next week anyway, so nothing lost.

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:09 pm
Chetnik Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 299
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.

Wigan are likely to create some sort of record next week anyway, so nothing lost.


It's a tricky one. To start off with, Brough isn't going to take being dropped lightly. Then you have to hope Brierley and Gaskell (or whoever is playing there) can step up. Brough is really struggling with a groin injury, not sure if that's affecting his decision making, but could be an opportunity to try and get that sorted and see if anyone else can step up...

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:02 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11246
Location: Durham
You do know Brough is injured and is playing because we have no one else.

He has been crocked for a couple of seasons and is playing with aground tear as I understand.

The club has been mismanaged for years with signings and coaches.

Yet every week it is the same on here.
It,s grix, it,s brough, it,s the coach.

We are in this mess because we did not get any decent cover for Brough two years ago.

Because our recruitment has been poor.

We did not protect Eorl or get rid of him earlier.

We signed players not good enough because they were cheap.

We got wakeman because we were desperate ( tony tonks v 2.0 )

The good days are over. We are basement dwellers whose only aim is to avoid the mpg.
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:55 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 957
Durham Giant wrote:
You do know Brough is injured and is playing because we have no one else.

He has been crocked for a couple of seasons and is playing with aground tear as I understand.

The club has been mismanaged for years with signings and coaches.

Yet every week it is the same on here.
It,s grix, it,s brough, it,s the coach.

We are in this mess because we did not get any decent cover for Brough two years ago.

Because our recruitment has been poor.

We did not protect Eorl or get rid of him earlier.

We signed players not good enough because they were cheap.

We got wakeman because we were desperate ( tony tonks v 2.0 )

The good days are over. We are basement dwellers whose only aim is to avoid the mpg.


I agree with most of that mate, and i'm not anti Brough, I am and have been his biggest fan on here and at the Stadium, but he is clearly not right at the moment and we are in such deep S***, we need to try and sort something out that works for us so that we can at least have a chance to blood some of the younger players, This season is just about surviving, we can not hope for anything more.

Regards the signings and the running of the club, We have covered this all before. Most people feel exactly like you and me about how it's run, all except the people who actually run it, and if the guy that matters is determined to keep it up there's nothing we can do. Personally i would have pulled the stumps up long since.

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:06 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12350
Location: Huddersfield
Durham Giant wrote:
You do know Brough is injured and is playing because we have no one else.

He has been crocked for a couple of seasons and is playing with aground tear as I understand.

The club has been mismanaged for years with signings and coaches.

Yet every week it is the same on here.
It,s grix, it,s brough, it,s the coach.

We are in this mess because we did not get any decent cover for Brough two years ago.

Because our recruitment has been poor.

We did not protect Eorl or get rid of him earlier.

We signed players not good enough because they were cheap.

We got wakeman because we were desperate ( tony tonks v 2.0 )

The good days are over. We are basement dwellers whose only aim is to avoid the mpg.


you used to support us when we were basement dwellers! :wink:

some people might prefer that i suppose, more things to moan about :lol:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:27 pm
Paul_Lyon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1398
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.

Wigan are likely to create some sort of record next week anyway, so nothing lost.


Having watched ryan for several years at Leigh, he is not a creative player to drive a team around the pitch.
He is an excellent finisher, knows how to back up and get to the line with bags of pace. But creative half back he is not.
In retrospect, at Championship level, he was devasting, but at SL level, Leigh with brierley were a bit 1 dimensional and SL teams knew how to play us and neutralise him.
Brierley has talent but he needs a team that can play to his strengths. Judging from yesterday's game, Huddersfield aren't that team but then again you seem to have a few challenges Anyway and if you can fix those maybe ryan will flourish for you.
Huddersfield seem to have a tough conundrum- interesting to see what Stome can do about it.

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:32 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 292
Have to agree with Durham with most of that.

Regarding Mamo he will be our quickest player is a lot faster than Brierley and will add something new to our attack but I don't know if it will be enough to get us out of the poop.

Don't believe anything they are saying regarding his injury. Originally it was 2 weeks, 5 weeks in and still no real definite date of his return. My money is on that it will be May before he plays.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, GiantJake1988, Hessle rover, Hindsfordleyther79, Jo Jumbuck, jools, Mightygiants1895, REDRUM, Run leroy , run ! and 204 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,6111,71175,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
18-38
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
16-42
CRONULLA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}