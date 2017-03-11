Chetnik wrote:
I have huge concerns over Brough, he just gets worse every game. Every single game when we're putting pressure on the opposition line he puts in an awful attacking kick that completey changes the momentum of the game. He was doing it last year too.
A lot of people disappointed with Brierley, and rightly so. But for me, Brough is the biggest issue in the team right now.
Why not drop Brough and put Brierley at SO, lets see if he has any skills to dictate a game and create anything, We can't do worse, and who knows , I dont think he is that kind of player at all but it might be worth finding out.
Wigan are likely to create some sort of record next week anyway, so nothing lost.