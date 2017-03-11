WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:28 am
brearley84






can we bring him back?!!?!

anyone is an improvement on brough and brierley on current form

how about moving gaskell into the half backs

can ellis play against us in the mpg????? hope thewlis put something in the agreement
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:32 am
Hessle rover






The answer to your question is, no you can't request him back and 'if' we face you in the middle 8's, he is allowed to play against his parent club.

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:35 am
GIANT DAZ






Leave him where he is, if he's happy over thereand playing well and doing what Rick has asked him to he will be a good addition next year, in the meantime i'd try Gaskell to HB, Darnell or Brierley to full back.






Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:39 am
GiantJake1988




GIANT DAZ wrote:
Leave him where he is, if he's happy over thereand playing well and doing what Rick has asked him to he will be a good addition next year, in the meantime i'd try Gaskell to HB, Darnell or Brierley to full back.


I think its the only way possible now till Mamo is fit but im pretty sure Stone will stick with Gaskell at FB.

The current structure is not working. If we are going to play the same way then I would leave Brierley out this week as he is just been wasted and move Gaskell into the halves with Darnell at FB as Gaskell may create more near the opposition line and has a half decent kicking game.

Half of me would like to see Gaskell partner Brierley in the halves and see how that goes without Broughy - as I dont think we will win against Wigan regardless ...so it will be a good game to experiment before the Leeds game.

Start with Brough and Gaskell with Brierley on the bench then if that doesnt work Bring Brierley on to replace Broughy as an experiment??????

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:45 am
brearley84






Hessle rover wrote:
The answer to your question is, no you can't request him back and 'if' we face you in the middle 8's, he is allowed to play against his parent club.


ha amazing if he scores the winning try , relegates us and then has to come back and play in championship again!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:46 am
brearley84






GIANT DAZ wrote:
Leave him where he is, if he's happy over thereand playing well and doing what Rick has asked him to he will be a good addition next year, in the meantime i'd try Gaskell to HB, Darnell or Brierley to full back.


a good addition next year :shock: what league?

yes gaskell to half back now
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:47 am
brearley84






why isnt brierley taking on the line with his pace?!? just catches the ball and tosses it up for taai and wakeman to run in

what a waste
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:02 pm
GiantJake1988




brearley84 wrote:
why isnt brierley taking on the line with his pace?!? just catches the ball and tosses it up for taai and wakeman to run in

what a waste


I remember Wigan away last season he caused them a lot of problems with a hat trick I think or 2 tries - but we seem to have gone backwards in attack and do not seem to want to utilise him.

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:09 pm
Jo Jumbuck




brearley84 wrote:
can we bring him back?!!?!

anyone is an improvement on brough and brierley on current form

how about moving gaskell into the half backs

can ellis play against us in the mpg????? hope thewlis put something in the agreement


I know where you are going with this brearley and why, I agree with you about Brough and Breirley, some of us have been saying for weeks what a waste of time it is playing Brierley with our style of game, But just remember why we let Ellis go, It was because he arguably had the skills but not the pace or the presence to take us forward, He had an odd good game here and there but Brierley has done that, ( not this season yet ).

The next move is drop Brierley, Gaskell to half and somehow hope he can inspire our Forwards to play as a unit and give the halves a chance , whether Gaskell is the man i don't know, If he is a quality half why isn't he still at Saints and why has he been playing in the championship, Whatever, I think he will get his chance soon and we just have to pray he can do the business.

I haven't given up on Stone yet, simply because i don't think he has had long enough, but he is going to have to start and come up with something more than he has yet. I have been looking at this season as a fresh start, a chance to get some of our younger players in the side, I don't care if we get beat as long as we are showing some kind of plan but we are getting beat with the majority of our first choice players back in the side, The worst thing is we look no different to last season under Anderson and we had Ellis in the side then.

Everybody says the same thing, Something needs to change, but we have had the changes, we have changed the coach and half the team, Little or nothing on the field has changed yet, We still play the same dreary pedestrian head down and barge style that people wont turn up to see, let alone stay to clap.
I don't know the answer, I'm just praying that RS does and he sorts it pretty soon.

Re: jamie ellis

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:14 pm
Chetnik




I have huge concerns over Brough, he just gets worse every game. Every single game when we're putting pressure on the opposition line he puts in an awful attacking kick that completey changes the momentum of the game. He was doing it last year too.
A lot of people disappointed with Brierley, and rightly so. But for me, Brough is the biggest issue in the team right now.

Users browsing this forum: barton baird, Chetnik, Cripesginger, Danril, frank1, GiantJake1988, GiantMisterE, HuddsRL5, ian c, jacquiep, Jo Jumbuck, moggie, Paddyfc, sallynook giant and 253 guests

c}