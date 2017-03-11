brearley84 wrote: can we bring him back?!!?!



anyone is an improvement on brough and brierley on current form



how about moving gaskell into the half backs



can ellis play against us in the mpg????? hope thewlis put something in the agreement

I know where you are going with this brearley and why, I agree with you about Brough and Breirley, some of us have been saying for weeks what a waste of time it is playing Brierley with our style of game, But just remember why we let Ellis go, It was because he arguably had the skills but not the pace or the presence to take us forward, He had an odd good game here and there but Brierley has done that, ( not this season yet ).The next move is drop Brierley, Gaskell to half and somehow hope he can inspire our Forwards to play as a unit and give the halves a chance , whether Gaskell is the man i don't know, If he is a quality half why isn't he still at Saints and why has he been playing in the championship, Whatever, I think he will get his chance soon and we just have to pray he can do the business.I haven't given up on Stone yet, simply because i don't think he has had long enough, but he is going to have to start and come up with something more than he has yet. I have been looking at this season as a fresh start, a chance to get some of our younger players in the side, I don't care if we get beat as long as we are showing some kind of plan but we are getting beat with the majority of our first choice players back in the side, The worst thing is we look no different to last season under Anderson and we had Ellis in the side then.Everybody says the same thing, Something needs to change, but we have had the changes, we have changed the coach and half the team, Little or nothing on the field has changed yet, We still play the same dreary pedestrian head down and barge style that people wont turn up to see, let alone stay to clap.I don't know the answer, I'm just praying that RS does and he sorts it pretty soon.