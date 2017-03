brearley84 wrote: feel sorry for him, lays the platform for the half backs to be on the front foot and still no luck



give him a new contract now!!!! fear we may lose him

Feel sorry for him as he is our best prop by a mile. We really are missing a good prop or 2 though as Wakeman and Clough are not the answer and feel they would be better going to Oldham on a permanent basis. Problem is though when Taai gets moved back to prop when Symonds and Bruno return our 2nd row becomes less effective as neither Symonds or Lawrence give much in terms of go forward - different players completely so for me what we gain in a extra prop we lose in the 2nd row.Would take Kopczak back in a heartbeat.Until Mamo is fit I would like Gaskell to move into the halves and McIntosh to FB - We cant get any worse than we are now can we????